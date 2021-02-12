Koios Begins Distribution Initiatives in the Convenience Channel with 200+ Store Placements to Date in Colorado Including 7-Eleven and Shell Locations

As convenience stores continue to gain popularity as a point of purchase for everyday items, the Company is undertaking distribution initiatives to place its functional beverage products in convenience stores in the United States to complement existing placements in supermarkets, foodservice outlets, and sports nutrition retailers. With an initial focus on the convenience channel in the state of Colorado, the Company has placed its products in over 200 convenience stores across the state since Q4 2020, including locations of national chains such as 7-Eleven and Shell

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") recently began initiatives to place its canned beverage products in convenience stores to align its distribution channels with current purchasing patterns of the Company’s target customers, particularly in light of changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailer accounts in the convenience channel have ordered Koios’ canned beverages (predominantly Fit Soda, with quantities of KOIOS) from the Company’s distributors, resulting in placements in more than 200 convenience stores throughout the state of Colorado, including locations of national chains such as 7-Eleven and Shell. With over 100 convenience stores added in Q4 2020 as well as over 100 convenience stores to date in Q1 2021, Koios anticipates its beverage products will be placed in approximately 1,000 convenience stores in the United States by the end of the calendar year. As of this writing, the Company’s beverage products are sold in over 4,000 retail points of sale in the United States, as well as online through Walmart and Amazon, in addition to the Company’s online store. By enriching its multichannel retail strategy with a new focus on convenience stores, the Company intends to further expand its footprint in the functional beverage category, which was classified as one of the Highest Growth Potential consumer and retail (“C&R”) investment categories by KPMG in 2020, with an estimated market value of USD $208.13 billion by 2024 and a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 8.66% from 2019 to 20241.