- Estimated Post-Transaction Enterprise Value of $2.4 Billion With Over $500 Million in Cash to Fund Growth -

- Transaction Includes a $250 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized, Fully Committed Common Stock Private Investment at $10 Per Share Led by Funds and Accounts Managed by BlackRock, Certain Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., and Leading Global Technology and Growth Investors -

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”), America’s leading digital financial platform, and Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) (“Fusion”) have entered into a definitive agreement which would result in MoneyLion becoming a publicly listed company.

MoneyLion uses the power of technology to empower hard-working Americans to take control of their finances and achieve their life goals. MoneyLion’s data-driven, digital financial platform provides access to a comprehensive suite of products that help members bank, borrow, save, invest, and grow – all in one app. These products include:

RoarMoney: Modern mobile banking that enables members to get paid up to two days early and manage their day-to-day spending, with no hidden fees, cashback rewards, and robust security controls.

Modern mobile banking that enables members to get paid up to two days early and manage their day-to-day spending, with no hidden fees, cashback rewards, and robust security controls. Investing: Full featured, automated investing tools with a variety of investment options, including ESG portfolios, so members can invest in strategies that match their personal preferences.

Full featured, automated investing tools with a variety of investment options, including ESG portfolios, so members can invest in strategies that match their personal preferences. Instacash: Interest-free salary advances with no monthly fees to help members bridge short-term timing gaps in their income, enabling them to pay their bills on time or cover unexpected expenses without incurring costly overdraft fees.

Interest-free salary advances with no monthly fees to help members bridge short-term timing gaps in their income, enabling them to pay their bills on time or cover unexpected expenses without incurring costly overdraft fees. Credit Builder Plus: A program designed to help members build or rebuild their credit – more than half of the members in this program increase their credit score by 60 points in the first 60 days.

In addition to offering a complementary suite of financial products, MoneyLion has pioneered a new approach to personal financial management with Financial Heartbeat, an intelligent, automated advice platform that guides members on their financial journey. Financial Heartbeat evaluates members’ financial situation across four key dimensions and delivers personalized advice that helps them decide what actions to take and which products to use to improve their financial health.