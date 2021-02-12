 

Medicenna Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

“Last quarter we achieved key regulatory milestones across our pipeline that position us for what we expect to be a catalyst rich calendar year,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “The FDA’s acceptance of our precedent-setting registration trial design for MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma we believe has bolstered our pursuit of a partnership for this due to the strength of our clinical data set and the high unmet need that exists for this uniformly fatal brain cancer. We also received positive feedback from the UK’s MHRA on our plans for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MDNA11, which is supported by preclinical data demonstrating the long-acting IL-2 Superkine’s best-in-class potential.”

Dr. Merchant continued, “Each of these accomplishments was enabled by the scientific and clinical progress we made throughout the past calendar year, which was facilitated by our team’s ability to successfully navigate the challenges of the pandemic and execute on our goals. Moving forward, we will seek to continue to strategically adapt to these challenges as we work to bring MDNA11 to the clinic in mid-calendar 2021, pursue a partnership strategy for MDNA55, and position the Company for continued growth.”

Program highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, along with recent developments, include:

MDNA55: Recurrent Glioblastoma Program:

  • On December 11, 2020 Medicenna hosted a key opinion leader (KOL) call and provided an update on the clinical development of MDNA55, an interleukin-4 (IL-4)-guided toxin targeting recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. The call featured a discussion by KOLs on the design and advantages of the planned Phase 3 registrational trial of MDNA55 in rGBM. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed that the trial can have an innovative open label hybrid design that allows use of a substantial number of subjects (2/3) from a matched external control arm and has also expressed a willingness to consider an interim analysis if certain criteria are met. Compared to conventional randomized control trials, the hybrid trial design will reduce costs, timelines, and the number of subjects needed to achieve the primary endpoint. KOLs also discussed the keys to the FDA’s acceptance of this precedent-setting trial design, which include the significant unmet medical need in rGBM and the large effect size exhibited in the MDNA55 Phase 2b study. A replay of the call, which featured Dr. David Reardon (Harvard Medical School), Dr. John Sampson (Duke School of Medicine), Dr. Ruthie Davi (Acorn AI), and Dr. Amy McKee (Parexel) can be found here.
28.12.20
78
MDNA.TO ( Mkap C$ 36M) (Cash C$20 M) Positive P2 Daten in Q1 könnten für Zulassung reichen