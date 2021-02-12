Medicenna Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.



“Last quarter we achieved key regulatory milestones across our pipeline that position us for what we expect to be a catalyst rich calendar year,” said Dr. Fahar Merchant, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna. “The FDA’s acceptance of our precedent-setting registration trial design for MDNA55 in recurrent glioblastoma we believe has bolstered our pursuit of a partnership for this due to the strength of our clinical data set and the high unmet need that exists for this uniformly fatal brain cancer. We also received positive feedback from the UK’s MHRA on our plans for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of MDNA11, which is supported by preclinical data demonstrating the long-acting IL-2 Superkine’s best-in-class potential.”