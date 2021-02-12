Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2021.





The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

Cibor-loan ISIN DK000953083-4 Reference rate Cibor 3M Cover pool H (SDO) Series 32H Callable No Auction results Total allotment DKK 9,250m Total bids DKK 21,752m Interest rate spread +0.01% Price 100.20 Other information Maturity 01-10-2023





Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

