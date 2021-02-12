 

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

12.02.2021, 13:07  |  42   |   |   


To Nasdaq Copenhagen
    

                                              

12 February 2021

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2021.


The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

  Cibor-loan
ISIN DK000953083-4
Reference rate Cibor 3M
Cover pool H (SDO)
Series 32H
Callable No
Auction results  
Total allotment DKK 9,250m
Total bids DKK 21,752m
Interest rate spread +0.01%
Price 100.20
Other information  
Maturity 01-10-2023



Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.

Attachment




