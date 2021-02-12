Refinancing of floating rate loans.
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 February 2021
The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 April 2021.
The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.
|Cibor-loan
|ISIN
|DK000953083-4
|Reference rate
|Cibor 3M
|Cover pool
|H (SDO)
|Series
|32H
|Callable
|No
|Auction results
|Total allotment
|DKK 9,250m
|Total bids
|DKK 21,752m
|Interest rate spread
|+0.01%
|Price
|100.20
|Other information
|Maturity
|01-10-2023
Enquiries may be addressed to Funding & Capital, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel. +45 44 55 11 66.
Attachment
