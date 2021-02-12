Phunware, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN ) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,111,111 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.25 per share. In addition, Phunware has granted the underwriters a 30-day option, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, to purchase up to 1,666,666 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $25 million, assuming the underwriters’ option is not exercised. Phunware intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering to satisfy obligations to redeem outstanding convertible debt and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2021. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Northland Securities, Inc., Attention: Heidi Fletcher, 150 South Fifth Street, Suite 3300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by calling (612) 851-4918, or by emailing hfletcher@northlandcapitalmarkets.com; Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.