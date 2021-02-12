FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual healthcare conferences:



10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM Eastern Time

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 2, 2021 at 12:50 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.