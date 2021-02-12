 

New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad Genetics’ Prolaris test to Guide Treatment for Prostate Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 13:05  |  101   |   |   

Results from second study cite Prolaris as most clinically significant prognostic parameter of outcomes at time of diagnosis, identifying men who need aggressive hormonal treatment and those who can safely be monitored instead

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced today additional data further validating the prognostic power of its Prolaris test and its ability to help accurately predict which men with more aggressive prostate cancer will benefit from intensification of therapy and which patients may safely avoid such treatments. This second validation study was presented during an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancer Symposium (ASCO-GU) by Jonathan Tward M.D., Ph.D, associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Utah.

According to estimates by the American Cancer Society, 248,530 new cases of prostate cancer are expected to be diagnosed this year in the U.S. While early screening tests have helped reduce the mortality rate, they can often result in overdiagnosis and overtreatment of a disease that is clinically insignificant. The Prolaris test can more accurately predict the aggressiveness of the cancer allowing for more precise treatment and avoidance of more intense therapies with a patient’s parallel morbidities.

“There are many viable treatment paths for men with prostate cancer,” said Dr. Tward. “This new data helps distinguish the most appropriate personalized treatment path for each patient based on how their specific tumor is behaving. For some men, this means being able to avoid overtreating patients with therapies including hormone treatment that can momentously impact their quality of life, while still appropriately treating their prostate cancer.”

The new data comes from a second study following previous data, recently published in Clinical Genitourinary Cancer in January 2021, that incorporated men treated surgically or with radiation therapy. This new study combined a Prolaris molecular risk score threshold with a clinical model for predicting a patient’s benefit from androgen deprivation therapy. Prolaris determined that about one of every two men with unfavorable intermediate-risk and one of every five men with high-risk prostate cancer are below the proposed threshold associated with aggressive disease and can therefore safely be treated with less intense therapy while maintaining the benefits of treatment. Additional key findings revealed that the Prolaris test was an accurate predictor of progression to metastatic disease.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study from Leading University of Utah Radiation Oncologist Validates Ability of Myriad Genetics’ Prolaris test to Guide Treatment for Prostate Cancer Results from second study cite Prolaris as most clinically significant prognostic parameter of outcomes at time of diagnosis, identifying men who need aggressive hormonal treatment and those who can safely be monitored insteadSALT LAKE CITY, Feb. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Spineway Expansion in Asia

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Myriad Genetics to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Health and Technology Conferences
08.02.21
GeneSight Psychotropic Test’s Combinatorial Approach Proves Better than Single-Gene Testing at Predicting Patient Outcomes and Medication Blood Levels
02.02.21
Myriad Genetics Launches New Vectra Cardiovascular Risk Assessment for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
19.01.21
Myriad Genetics Receives Reimbursement for BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System in Japan

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
57
Myriad Genetics, was nun???