Routemaster Capital Completes Acquisition of 20% Interest in Valour Structured Products, a Leading Exchange Traded Product Company Focused on Digital Assets

Pursuant to the Transaction, Routemaster issued a total of 21,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Valour in proportion to their pro rata shareholdings of Valour, in exchange for a 20% interest in Valour. No finder fees were paid connection with, and no change of control of Routemaster resulted from the transaction.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (NEO: DEFI GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transaction to acquire 20% of Valour Structured Products (“ Valour ”), first announced on January 4, 2021 (the “ Transaction ”). Please see the Company`s press release dated January 4, 2021 for additional information on Valour.

Valour Structured Products appoints Diana Biggs, previously Global Head of Innovation at HSBC Private Banking, as CEO

Diana Biggs has been appointed as CEO of Valour Structured Products to commence operational duties effective immediately. A seasoned executive in technology and financial services, she was previously Global Head of Innovation for HSBC Private Banking, where she led the testing and development of new business models, fintech partnerships and use of emerging technologies. In addition to her role at Valour, Diana is an Associate Fellow with Said Business School, University of Oxford, and Head Tutor for the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme.

“I am thrilled to be joining Valour and the Routemaster Capital team to finalise our initial strategic acquisition and collaborate on the development of structured products in the DeFi ecosystem,” commented Diana Biggs on the completion of the transaction. “The demand for secure, digital structured products is at an all-time high and I look forward to developing innovative products alongside Routemaster.”

Valour Structured Products Corporate Update for 2021

Founded in 2018, Valour Structured Products, Inc. is a company focused on creating exchange traded products in the digital asset space. Following the completion of a seed financing led by leading cryptocurrency investors in 2018, Valour has undertaken regulatory applications required and has received approval to be an issuer of digital asset products on leading European stock markets. Valour was Co-Founded by Johan Wattenstrom, Founder & Director of Nortide Capital AG. Mr. Wattenstrom was also the founder of XBT Provider, the first synthetic exchange traded product ever launched for Bitcoin (“BTC”) in 2015 which currently has 2.9 billion in assets under management. Its first product launched was Bitcoin Zero. Bitcoin Zero is the first fully hedged, passive investment product with Bitcoin (“BTC”) as its underlying asset and charges zero management fees. Further highlights on the company’s progress to date: