BOTS, Inc. Announces Blockchain and Robotics Based Initiative to Optimize Supply Chain Management for the Legal Cannabis Industry

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry, announced today its initiative on building a global supply chain platform based on advanced blockchain technology with a focus on the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis companies will benefit from blockchain technology for a range of applications, from optimizing efficiency to transparency in business transactions, to securely storing and monitoring inventory, financial and regulatory data on the blockchain involving a concept known as "Seed-to-Sale."



Technology executives in the Cannabis Industry are considering the following key benefits in determining whether and how blockchain technology will serve their Companies: