 

BOTS, Inc. Announces Blockchain and Robotics Based Initiative to Optimize Supply Chain Management for the Legal Cannabis Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 13:23  |  65   |   |   

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. for the manufacturing industry, announced today its initiative on building a global supply chain platform based on advanced blockchain technology with a focus on the legal cannabis industry.  Cannabis companies will benefit from blockchain technology for a range of applications, from optimizing efficiency to transparency in business transactions, to securely storing and monitoring inventory, financial and regulatory data on the blockchain involving a concept known as "Seed-to-Sale."

Technology executives in the Cannabis Industry are considering the following key benefits in determining whether and how blockchain technology will serve their Companies:

Transparency and Compliance

Blockchain, by design, enables greater transparency and efficiency. Sharing digital blockchain information in joint-operating agreements reduces, if not eliminates, the need for reconciliations between companies and data hubs controlled by third parties. This completely disrupts the current processes for balloting partners on new projects, performing joint interest billing, and reporting production revenue.

Smart Contracts

The size and volume of contracts and transactions necessary to execute projects in the $22 Billion Cannabis Industry have historically caused significant reconciliation and tracking issues among contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and regulators. These also pose significant challenges in managing logistics for supplies, tracking costs, and deploying inventory. Companies utilizing our blockchain solutions, however, generate cascading purchase orders, change orders, receipts, and other trade-related documentation and data on inventory by following specific codified rules. Drafting agreements that afford new tracking, bookkeeping, and automation methodologies create a more efficient supply chain, improving capital project spend analytics, and simplifies contractual obligations. Simply put, this game-changing technology provides knowledge of who gets paid and how much, as well as insight into whom along the chain is performing as explicitly and contractually mandated.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS, Inc. Announces Blockchain and Robotics Based Initiative to Optimize Supply Chain Management for the Legal Cannabis Industry San Juan, Puerto Rico, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - BOTS, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing cyber-security, digital robotics automation and A.I. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Spineway Expansion in Asia

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space