Tufin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“We finished the year on a strong note with a return to growth and record revenues in the fourth quarter. While 2020 began as a challenging year, I am pleased with our improved execution and recovery in the second half of the year along with the progress we made on SecureCloud which launched early in the year,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-Founder. “I am excited to announce that we began a transition to a subscription revenue model this year, which we believe will dramatically improve the quality of our business over time. We will primarily focus on transitioning new logos initially. As I look forward to 2021, I am optimistic about our opportunities as we work to drive durable long-term growth and expand our leadership in the growing Security Policy Management market. As we achieve these goals, we will also create enhanced long-term value, for our shareholders as well as other stakeholders.”

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue:

Total revenue was $31.0 million, up 3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Product revenue was $15.0 million, up 5% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $16.0 million, up 1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit was $25.6 million, or 83% of total revenue, compared to $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 80% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $26.1 million, or 84% of total revenue, compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 82% of total revenue.

Operating Income (Loss):

GAAP operating loss was $3.5 million, compared to operating loss of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income was $0.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net Income (Loss):

GAAP net loss was $4.4 million, or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $1.0 million, or a loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue:

Total revenue was $100.8 million, down 2% compared with 2019.

Product revenue was $38.7 million, down 18% compared with 2019.

Maintenance and professional services revenue was $62.1 million, up 11% compared with 2019.

Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit was $80.6 million, or 80% of total revenue, compared to $83.4 million in 2019, or 81% of total revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $82.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $84.9 million in 2019, or 82% of total revenue.

Operating loss:

GAAP operating loss was $33.9 million, compared to operating loss of $27.0 million in 2019.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $18.5 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $15.2 million in 2019.

Net Loss:

GAAP net loss was $35.4 million, or a loss of $0.99 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $28.1 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss was $20.6 million, or a loss of $0.58 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $17.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in 2019.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash flow used in operating activities during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $17.4 million, compared to cash flow used in operating activities of $9.6 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities as of December 31, 2020 were $104.0 million, compared to $121.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP gross profit, operating income and net income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Business Highlights

Appointed Raymond Brancato Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Brancato brings to Tufin an accomplished 27-year sales management track record of delivering revenue growth, implementing strong sales strategies across global organizations, and successfully executing go-to-market transformation in software companies. He joins Tufin from AnyVision, a fast-growing private artificial intelligence company with a subscription-based revenue model, where he was Chief Revenue Officer.

Announced Tufin SecureCloud integration with AWS Network Firewall to deliver security policy management across Amazon Virtual Private Clouds.

Announced that Tufin SecureCloud supports the Google Cloud Platform, allowing customers to use SecureCloud to define and monitor compliance with security guardrails. Tufin customers can now operate secured applications across the three leading cloud providers – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 12, 2021, Tufin is issuing guidance as indicated below:

First Quarter 2021:

Total revenue between $20.6 and $24.6 million.

Non-GAAP Operating loss between $10.6 and $7.2 million.

Full Year 2021:

Total revenue between $105.0 and $113.0 million.

Non-GAAP Operating loss between $38.4 and $31.6 million.

Our guidance reflects an expectation that approximately one third of total new business bookings will come from subscription in 2021.

Video Webcast information

The company will host a video webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2021 to discuss these results and provide a comprehensive discussion of its business and product strategy for 2021 and going forward. The live video webcast will be accessible on Tufin’s Investor Relations website at investors.tufin.com. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast.

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company’s Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as well as, the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our operating results over different periods:

We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation expense.

We define non-GAAP operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs, one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries and secondary offering costs.

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expense, shelf registration costs, one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries, secondary offering costs and the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expense, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash share-based compensation expense allow for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. In addition, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude shelf registration costs, one-time expenses associated with the reorganization of one of our subsidiaries and secondary offering costs allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period since these non-recurring costs are not representative or indicative of our ongoing operations. We also believe that the tax effects related to the non-GAAP adjustments set forth above do not reflect the performance of our core business and would impact period-to-period comparability.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) differently or not at all, which reduces the usefulness these non-GAAP financial measures for comparison. You should consider these non-GAAP financial measures along with other financial performance measures, including gross profit, operating income (loss) and net income (loss), and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Tufin urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as applicable. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring costs, as applicable, that are excluded from the guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Tufin’s (the “Company”) management. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: the impact of COVID-19 on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; changes in the rapidly evolving enterprise network landscape; failure to effectively manage growth; potential near-term declines in our operating and net profit margins and our revenue growth rate; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in the Company’s solutions or internal network system, or the failure of the Company’s customers or channel partners to correctly implement the Company’s solutions; fluctuations in quarterly results of operations; the inability to acquire new customers or sell additional products and services to existing customers; competition from a wide variety of competitive vendors; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate potential future acquisitions; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Assets CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 118,661 58,449 Restricted bank deposits 224 - Marketable Securities - short term - 19,586 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $77 and $85 at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 16,222 16,674 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,773 7,159 Total current assets 139,880 101,868 NON CURRENT ASSETS: Long-term restricted bank deposits 2,844 3,268 Marketable Securities - long term - 22,705 Property and equipment, net 4,177 4,502 Operating lease assets 20,958 18,802 Deferred costs 5,640 6,348 Deferred tax assets 1,659 1,346 Other non-current assets 1,574 1,512 Total non-current assets 36,852 58,483 Total assets 176,732 160,351

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 4,394 4,147 Employee and payroll accrued expenses 15,422 17,985 Other accounts payables 1,568 578 Operating lease liabilities – current 2,533 3,185 Deferred revenues 22,725 24,940 Total current liabilities 46,642 50,835 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term deferred revenues 12,838 12,815 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,000 20,240 Other non-current liabilities 930 1,282 Total non-current liabilities 35,768 34,337 Total liabilities 82,410 85,172 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Ordinary shares of NIS 0.015 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020; 35,230,253 and 35,972,470 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020; 145 148 Additional paid-in capital 162,609 178,864 Accumulated other comprehensive income - 5 Accumulated deficit (68,432) (103,838) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 94,322 75,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 176,732 160,351

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues: Product 14,335 14,985 47,365 38,690 Maintenance and professional services 15,780 15,967 55,905 62,144 Total revenues 30,115 30,952 103,270 100,834 Cost of revenues: Product 578 1,204 2,716 2,940 Maintenance and professional services 5,413 4,150 17,141 17,307 Total cost of revenues 5,991 5,354 19,857 20,247 Gross profit 24,124 25,598 83,413 80,587 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,273 8,696 31,571 34,978 Sales and marketing 17,068 15,031 63,981 59,484 General and administrative 5,163 5,332 14,884 20,050 Total operating expenses 31,504 29,059 110,436 114,512 Operating loss (7,380) (3,461) (27,023) (33,925) Financial income (loss), net 494 (562) (85) 114 Loss before taxes on income (6,886) (4,023) (27,108) (33,811) Taxes on income (289) (379) (1,011) (1,595) Net loss (7,175) (4,402) (28,119) (35,406) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.21) (0.12) (1.04) (0.99) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per ordinary share- basic and diluted 34,657 35,833 27,088 35,674

Share-based Compensation Expense: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenues 627 488 1,514 2,024 Research and development 1,250 1,010 2,370 4,437 Sales and marketing 1,766 1,308 4,849 4,635 General and administrative 949 1,035 2,194 3,929 Total share-based compensation expense 4,592 3,841 10,927 15,025

TUFIN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss (28,119) (35,406) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 1,205 1,523 Share-based compensation 10,927 15,025 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net - 95 Exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (712) (1,146) Other 28 - Change in operating assets and liabilities items: Accounts receivable, net (1,506) (452) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 928 (2,640) Deferred costs (648) (665) Deferred taxes and other non-current assets (1,994) 375 Trade payables 1,027 (247) Employee and payroll accrued expenses 4,191 3,275 Other accounts payable and non-current liabilities (1,923) (416) Net change in operating lease accounts 2,876 1,048 Deferred revenues 4,099 2,192 Net cash used in operating activities (9,621) (17,439) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of fixed assets (2,548) (2,070) Investment in marketable securities - (44,381) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities - 2,069 Other investing activities (173) - Net cash used in investing activities (2,721) (44,451) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts 115,292 - Payments of offering costs related to initial public offering (2,645) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,081 1,376 Changes in withholding tax related to employee stock plans 1,255 (713) Payment of long-term loan (222) - Net cash provided by financing activities 115,761 663 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 712 1,146 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 104,131 (60,012) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR 17,598 121,729 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR 121,729 61,717 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Property and equipment purchased but not yet paid 271 49 Operating lease liabilities arising from obtaining operating right of use assets 10,063 - Exercise of share options 228 84

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Gross profit 24,124 25,598 83,413 80,587 Plus: Share-based compensation 627 488 1,514 2,024 Non-GAAP gross profit 24,751 26,086 84,927 82,611 Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss): Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Operating loss (7,380) (3,461) (27,023) (33,925) Plus: Share-based compensation 4,592 3,841 10,927 15,025 Shelf registration costs - - - 126 One-time reorganization charges - - - 322 Secondary offering costs 862 - 862 - Non-GAAP Operating income (loss) (1,926) 380 (15,234) (18,452) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net loss (7,175) (4,402) (28,119) (35,406) Plus: Share-based compensation 4,592 3,841 10,927 15,025 Shelf registration costs - - - 126 One-time reorganization charges - - - 322 Secondary offering costs 862 - 862 - Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (724) (416) (724) (701) Non-GAAP Net loss (2,445) (977) (17,054) (20,634) Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted (0.07) (0.03) (0.63) (0.58) Weighted average number of shares – basic and diluted 34,657 35,833 27,088 35,674

About Tufin

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the Tufin Orchestration Suite to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. With over 2,000 customers since its inception, Tufin’s network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes instead of days, while improving their security posture and business agility.

Find out more at: www.tufin.com

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin’s blog: Suite Talk

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005072/en/