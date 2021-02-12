Terminix Launches Nationwide Bug Education Program for Grades K-6

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential termite and pest management services to residential and commercial customers, recently reimagined and relaunched its Harry’s Big Adventure program, in partnership with the Audubon Nature Institute. The program, which includes an educational website and curriculum, is dedicated entirely to teaching and engaging students in grades K-6 about the exciting world of bugs.

Terminix wants to keep classrooms buzzin’ with Harry’s Big Adventure—an exciting curriculum that uncovers the wild world of insects. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a company, we’ve always worked to advance the awareness and understanding of insects,” said Valerie Middleton, senior director of Communications for Terminix. “We’re thrilled to relaunch Harry’s Big Adventure, providing teachers, parents and students in the neighborhoods and communities we serve, with free access to knowledge, resources and support for interactive learning.”

Since many students are still learning virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, Terminix revived its program in a way that brings bug education into classrooms through virtual platforms. For the virtual classroom visits and online education tools, Terminix is leveraging both its in-house team of technical experts as well as professional educators from the world-renowned Audubon Nature Institute.

“Audubon Nature Institute is excited to partner with Terminix to revive Harry’s Big Adventure and inspire a new generation to make a positive impact on the natural world,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “Insects are some of the most important and least understood organisms on our planet, and our team of expert entomologists can’t wait to bring their fascinating world directly into K-6 classrooms through interactive virtual programming made possible by the generous support from Terminix.”

Terminix entomology experts are equally dedicated to providing students and children with entomology education.

“Insects and arachnids are only pests when they are entering our homes and businesses or causing damage,” said Dan Baldwin, director of Technical, Training, and Regulatory Services for Terminix. “Otherwise, they play an integral part in the health of our ecosystem, so educating children about them is a critical component of understanding our world.”