Noble Midstream Partners Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Certain results are shown as “attributable to the Partnership,” which exclude the noncontrolling interests in Black Diamond Gathering retained by Greenfield Midstream. Noble Midstream believes the results “attributable to the Partnership” provide the best representation of the ongoing operations from which the Partnership’s unitholders will benefit.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) (“Noble Midstream” or the “Partnership”) today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operational results. The Partnership’s results are consolidated to include Noble Midstream’s 54.4% ownership of Black Diamond Gathering, LLC (“Black Diamond Gathering”). References to Equity Method Investments pertain to Noble Midstream’s equity interests in joint ventures that are not wholly-owned by the Partnership.

Fourth-Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights

Generated $40 million Net Income Attributable to the Partnership, $85 million Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, and $95 million in Adjusted Net EBITDA 1,2

Self-funded $7 million in net organic capital expenditures and $23 million in equity method investments

Gathered 286,000 gross barrels of oil and gas equivalent per day (Boe/d) and 146,000 barrels of produced water per day (Bw/d)

Delivered 89,000 Bw/d fresh water as producer activity resumes across the Partnership’s dedication areas

Transported 768,000 gross (170,000 net) barrels of oil per day (Bbl/d) across intermediate and long-haul pipeline equity interests

Reduced flaring intensity in the Delaware Basin 53% and overall volume of unintentional releases by 90+% year-over-year

2021 Investment Program and Operational Guidance

$155 to $185 million in Net Income, $360 to $395 million in Adjusted Net EBITDA 1,2 and $185 to $220 million in Free Cash Flow 1

and $185 to $220 million in Free Cash Flow Total capital investments of $80 to $110 million, including net organic capital expenditures of $65 to $85 million

275,000 to 305,000 Boe/d of oil and gas gathering volumes and 120,000 to 140,000 Bw/d of produced water gathering volumes

Leverage of 3.6x to 4.0x Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) EBITDA1

Robin Fielder, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership stated, “Noble Midstream exited 2020 with five additional liquids transmission projects in-service while achieving material operating and capital cost savings during the year. These accomplishments, coupled with the resumption of completion activity late in 2020, position the Partnership for enhanced capital efficiency and returns. Our 2021 capital program is focused primarily on short-cycle investments, and we expect to generate material free cash flow and reduce leverage.”

4Q20 Gross Volumes Actuals Oil and Gas Gathered (MBoe/d) 286 Produced Water Gathered (MBw/d) 146 Fresh Water Delivered (MBw/d) 89 Financials (in millions) Net Income Attributable to the Partnership $40 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $85 Adjusted Net EBITDA1,2 $95 Distributable Cash Flow1 $74 Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Net EBITDA1 4.1x Organic Capital, Excluding Equity Investments $7

Operational Momentum into New Year

Fourth-quarter 2020 revenues totaled $207 million, up 11% sequentially, due to an increase in fresh water delivery revenue and third-party crude oil sales. Affiliate oil and gas gathering revenue of $76 million and third-party oil and gas gathering revenue of $18 million both decreased 5% sequentially due to natural field declines.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter totaled $149 million with $26 million in direct operating expenses. Direct operating expenses increased sequentially due to higher fresh water delivery volumes and one-time maintenance costs. The Partnership achieved more than $20 million in annual, overall direct operating cost savings, with roughly half sustainable at current activity levels. Investment income losses were $9 million, related to costs associated with the continued ramp in the EPIC and Delaware Crossing Pipelines.

The Partnership reported fourth-quarter 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $85 million and Adjusted Net EBITDA1,2 of $95 million. For the year, the Partnership generated $377 million in Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and $393 million in Adjusted Net EBITDA1,2, above the midpoint of 2020 updated annual guidance range.

For the fourth-quarter 2020, maintenance capital expenditures and cash interest expense attributable to the Partnership totaled $7 million and $6 million, respectively, leading to $74 million Distributable Cash Flow1 attributable to the Partnership.

Noble Midstream invested $7 million in fourth-quarter net organic capital expenditures with full year 2020 net capital of $63 million, below the lower end of the updated annual guidance range. Net equity method investments during the quarter totaled $23 million, including $17 million for EPIC Y-Grade and $5 million for EPIC Crude. For the year, net equity investment capital equaled $239 million.

Completion Activity Returned to Both Basins

In the Partnership’s wholly-owned DJ Basin assets, oil and gas gathering volumes averaged 154,000 Boe/d, down 10% sequentially, and produced water volumes averaged 29,000 Bw/d, flat sequentially. Noble Midstream connected 9 affiliate wells and 12 third-party wells in the DJ Basin. Fresh water delivery volumes averaged 89,000 Bw/d, and the Partnership delivered fresh water to 19 affiliate wells in the quarter. DJ Basin net capital expenditures totaled $0.9 million.

Black Diamond oil gathering throughput volumes averaged 66,000 Bo/d, excluding marketing volumes of 19,000 Bbl/d. Black Diamond connected 22 wells across 3 customers, totaling $1.6 million in fourth-quarter net capital expenditures.

In the Delaware Basin, quarterly oil and gas gathering throughput was 66,000 Boe/d, down 8% sequentially, and produced water gathering volumes were 117,000 Bw/d, down 7% from the third quarter. The Partnership connected 8 affiliate wells and had Delaware Basin net capital expenditures of $4.5 million.

Equity Method Investment Pipelines In Service

The Partnership averaged gross throughput of 768,000 Bbl/d (170,000 net) across its intermediate and long-haul transmission systems. Fourth-quarter equity method investment volumes and cash flows decreased sequentially due to an operational closure at the EPIC marine terminal.

Fourth-quarter 2020 Saddlehorn throughput averaged approximately 164,000 Bo/d. The 100,000 Bbl/d expansion has been completed in the first-quarter 2021. Volumes on the Advantage Pipeline system averaged 65,000 Bo/d, sequentially flat compared to the third-quarter 2020. Delaware Crossing averaged 18,000 Bbl/d in gathering and transportation volumes.

Fourth-Quarter Debt Reduction and Quarterly Distribution

As of December 31, 2020, the Partnership had $456 million in liquidity and $1.6 billion in total debt. During the quarter, Noble Midstream reduced its total debt balance by $35 million.

Noble Midstream’s current debt obligation of $500 million matures July 31, 2021. The Partnership is evaluating refinancing options with Chevron to address this obligation.

On January 22, 2021, the Board of Directors of Noble Midstream’s general partner, Noble Midstream GP LLC, declared a fourth-quarter cash distribution of $0.1875 per unit, flat versus third-quarter 2020.

2021 Outlook Highlighted by Growth in Free Cash Flow1 Generation

Noble Midstream is reinstating oil, gas, and produced water volume guidance and estimates 2021 gross oil and gas gathering and sales volumes of 275,000 to 305,000 Boe/d and produced water volumes of 120,000 to 140,000 Bw/d.

In 2021, Noble Midstream anticipates 250 to 300 affiliate and third-party well connections in the DJ and Delaware basins. The Partnership anticipates 50 to 60 Chevron-affiliate well connections, including 45 to 55 connections in the Mustang Integrated Development Plan Area in the DJ Basin.

Third-party connection activity is anticipated to ramp up in 2021 with more than 175 well connections in the DJ Basin and 10 to 15 connections across multiple operators in the Delaware Basin. The Partnership anticipates connection activity to be first-half weighted in 2021 with more than 30 connections on wholly-owned dedication areas and more than 60 connections on Black Diamond dedication areas in the first-quarter 2021.

Noble Midstream is anticipating 2021 total capital expenditures of $80 to $110 million, including the EPIC Crude marine terminal construction and EPIC Y-Grade raw NGL line to Sweeny, Texas, associated with the BANGL joint venture.

The Partnership anticipates the midpoint of its Net Income Attributable to the Partnership to be $170 million with 2021 Adjusted Net EBITDA1,2 of $360 to $395 million. At current activity levels, the Partnership estimates a range of $185 to $220 million in Free Cash Flow1 generation in 2021.

Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA1 expectations are anticipated to be 3.6x to 4.0x.

2021 Guidance Financials (in millions) Net Income $155 $185 Adjusted Net EBITDA 1,2 $360 - $395 Free Cash Flow 1 $185 - $220 Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA1 3.6x - 4.0x 2021 Organic Capital $65 - $85 Equity Method Investment Capital $15 - $25

Noble Midstream Receives Non-Binding Chevron Offer to Acquire Outstanding LP Units

On February 5, 2021, Noble Midstream Partners received a non-binding proposal (the “Proposal”) from Chevron Corporation (“Chevron”) to acquire all of the publicly held common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership not already owned by Chevron and its affiliates.

The Board of Directors of Noble Midstream GP LLC (the “General Partner”), the General Partner of Noble Midstream, has delegated authority to its conflicts committee to negotiate the terms of the proposed transaction on behalf of the unaffiliated Noble Midstream unitholders, as is customary in similar transactions. The Proposal is subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, as well as approval by the Board of Directors of the General Partner. There is no assurance that any such approvals will be forthcoming, that such definitive agreement will be executed, or that any transaction will be consummated.

Schedule 1 Noble Midstream Partners LP Revenue and Throughput Volume Statistics (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 DJ Basin Crude Oil Sales Volumes (Bbl/d) 18,458 10,935 16,964 9,354 Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 153,020 190,216 174,644 182,121 Natural Gas Gathering Volumes (MMBtu/d) 521,154 531,559 503,794 476,605 Natural Gas Processing Volumes (MMBtu/d) 40,959 47,712 41,511 50,039 Produced Water Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 28,532 37,122 35,190 39,629 Fresh Water Delivery Volumes (Bbl/d) 88,945 125,823 91,886 164,524 Delaware Basin Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 46,906 59,671 54,347 49,842 Natural Gas Gathering Volumes (MMBtu/d) 147,539 200,491 166,032 155,155 Produced Water Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 117,299 181,581 138,449 148,886 Total Gathering Systems Crude Oil Sales Volumes (Bbl/d) 18,458 10,935 16,964 9,354 Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 199,926 249,887 228,991 231,963 Natural Gas Gathering Volumes (MMBtu/d) 668,693 732,050 669,826 631,760 Total Barrels of Oil Equivalent (Boe/d) (1) 285,656 354,675 314,866 322,312 Natural Gas Processing Volumes (MMBtu/d) 40,959 47,712 41,511 50,039 Produced Water Gathering Volumes (Bbl/d) 145,831 218,703 173,639 188,515 Total Fresh Water Delivery Fresh Water Services Volumes (Bbl/d) 88,945 125,823 91,886 164,524

Schedule 2 Noble Midstream Partners LP Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per unit amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gathering and Processing — Affiliate $ 76,412 $ 92,985 $ 328,411 $ 337,086 Gathering and Processing — Third Party 17,892 22,381 78,654 76,645 Fresh Water Delivery — Affiliate 15,515 10,765 57,834 77,566 Fresh Water Delivery — Third Party 67 4,196 7,680 12,591 Crude Oil Sales — Third Party 93,455 57,938 281,205 189,772 Other — Affiliate 788 790 2,947 3,183 Other — Third Party 3,136 1,710 7,894 6,958 Total Revenues 207,265 190,765 764,625 703,801 Costs and Expenses Cost of Crude Oil Sales 89,626 56,173 270,678 181,390 Direct Operating 25,844 27,763 92,387 116,675 Depreciation and Amortization 26,969 25,396 105,697 96,981 General and Administrative 6,545 11,789 24,721 25,777 Goodwill Impairment — — 109,734 — Other Operating Expense (Income) (28 ) — 4,698 (488 ) Total Operating Expenses 148,956 121,121 607,915 420,335 Operating Income 58,309 69,644 156,710 283,466 Other (Income) Expense Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized 6,643 4,734 26,570 16,236 Investment Loss, Net 8,684 12,720 34,891 17,748 Total Other (Income) Expense 15,327 17,454 61,461 33,984 Income Before Income Taxes 42,982 52,190 95,249 249,482 Income Tax Expense 196 796 383 4,015 Net Income 42,786 51,394 94,866 245,467 Less: Net Income Prior to the Drop-Down and Simplification — 1,692 — 12,929 Net Income Subsequent to the Drop-Down and Simplification 42,786 49,702 94,866 232,538 Less: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 2,878 10,306 (39,165 ) 72,542 Net Income Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP 39,908 39,396 134,031 159,996 Less: Net Income Attributable to Incentive Distribution Rights — — — 13,967 Net Income Attributable to Limited Partners $ 39,908 $ 39,396 $ 134,031 $ 146,029 Net Income Attributable to Limited Partners Per Limited Partner Unit — Basic Common Units $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 1.49 $ 3.09 Subordinated Units $ — $ — $ — $ 3.86 Net Income Attributable to Limited Partners Per Limited Partner Unit — Diluted Common Units $ 0.44 $ 0.65 $ 1.49 $ 3.08 Subordinated Units $ — $ — $ — $ 3.86 Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding — Basic Common Units 90,173 60,431 90,165 40,083 Subordinated Units — — — 5,795 Weighted Average Limited Partner Units Outstanding — Diluted Common Units 90,201 60,454 90,167 40,105 Subordinated Units — — — 5,795

Schedule 3 Noble Midstream Partners LP Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 16,332 $ 12,676 Accounts Receivable — Affiliate 55,011 42,428 Accounts Receivable — Third Party 45,615 44,093 Other Current Assets 8,093 8,730 Total Current Assets 125,051 107,927 Property, Plant and Equipment Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Gross 2,074,790 2,006,995 Less: Accumulated Depreciation and Amortization (315,441 ) (244,038 ) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 1,759,349 1,762,957 Investments 904,955 660,778 Intangible Assets, Net 245,510 277,900 Goodwill — 109,734 Other Noncurrent Assets 2,331 6,786 Total Assets $ 3,037,196 $ 2,926,082 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable — Affiliate $ 3,713 $ 8,155 Accounts Payable — Trade 65,723 107,705 Current Portion of Debt 501,856 — Other Current Liabilities 10,323 11,680 Total Current Liabilities 581,615 127,540 Long-Term Liabilities Long-Term Debt 1,109,652 1,495,679 Asset Retirement Obligations 41,572 37,842 Other Long-Term Liabilities 4,006 4,160 Total Liabilities 1,736,845 1,665,221 Mezzanine Equity Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Net 119,658 106,005 Equity Common Units (90,174 and 90,136 units outstanding, respectively) 823,470 813,999 Noncontrolling Interests 357,223 340,857 Total Equity 1,180,693 1,154,856 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Equity $ 3,037,196 $ 2,926,082

Schedule 4

Noble Midstream Partners LP

Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, DCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA and Distribution Coverage Ratio, all of which are non-GAAP measures which may be used periodically by management when discussing our financial results with investors and analysts.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization and certain other items that we do not view as indicative of our ongoing performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA reflects the adjusted earnings impact of our equity method investments by adjusting our equity earnings or losses from our equity method investments to reflect our proportionate share of the EBITDA of such equity method investments. We define Adjusted Net EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA less the portion attributable to noncontrolling interests. We define Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA as Total Debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by the TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA. Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA is an annualized leverage ratio used by management to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies, to assess:

our operating performance as compared to those of other companies in the midstream energy industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our partners;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We define FCF as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities before working capital less total capital expenditures, non-controlling interests and before equity distributions. DCF is defined as Adjusted Net EBITDA plus distributions received from our equity method investments less our proportionate share of Adjusted EBITDA from such equity method investments, estimated maintenance capital expenditures and cash interest paid.

FCF is used by management to evaluate our overall liquidity and DCF is used by management to evaluate our overall performance and liquidity. Our partnership agreement requires us to distribute all available cash on a quarterly basis, and FCF and DCF are factors used by the board of directors of our general partner to help determine the amount of available cash that is available to our unitholders for a given period. We define Distribution Coverage Ratio as DCF divided by total distributions declared. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is used by management to illustrate our ability to make our distributions each quarter.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, DCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA and Distribution Coverage Ratio provide information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF and Distribution Coverage Ratio is net income, and net debt to net income and net income to distributions as ratios. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to FCF is Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, but due to the inability to accurately forecast working capital changes, we cannot reconcile FCF without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF and Distribution Coverage Ratio exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF and Distribution Coverage Ratio as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Noble Midstream does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Adjusted Net EBITDA, FCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF or Distribution Coverage Ratio and their most directly comparable GAAP reporting measures due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Noble Midstream provides a range of such information to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of such reconciling items. Therefore, Noble Midstream cannot reconcile forecasted FCF, Net Debt to TTM Adjusted Net EBITDA, DCF or Distribution Coverage Ratio without unreasonable effort.

Schedule 4 (Continued) Noble Midstream Partners LP Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) and Distributable Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Trailing Twelve 2020 2019 Months Reconciliation from Net Income (GAAP) Net Income $ 42,786 $ 51,394 $ 94,866 Add: Depreciation and Amortization 26,969 25,396 105,697 Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized 6,643 4,734 26,570 Proportionate Share of Equity Method Investment EBITDA Adjustments 25,781 6,330 82,363 Goodwill Impairment — — 109,734 Other 988 7,328 6,531 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 103,167 95,182 425,761 Less: Adjusted EBITDA Prior to Drop-Down and Simplification Transaction — 4,593 — Adjusted EBITDA Subsequent to Drop-Down and Simplification (Non-GAAP) 103,167 90,589 425,761 Less: Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 8,315 17,202 32,835 Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP) 94,852 73,387 392,926 Add: Distribution from Equity Method Investments Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP 5,260 1,480 Less: Proportionate Share of Equity Method Investment EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP 13,087 (7,247 ) Cash Interest Paid 6,415 9,772 Maintenance Capital Expenditures 6,612 7,011 Distributable Cash Flow of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP) $ 73,998 $ 65,331 Distributions (Declared) $ 16,917 $ 62,004 Distribution Coverage Ratio (Declared) 4.4x 1.1x

Schedule 4 (Continued) Noble Midstream Partners LP Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) and Distributable Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Trailing Twelve 2020 2019 Months Reconciliation from Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 85,219 $ 95,106 $ 376,629 Add: Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized 6,643 4,734 26,570 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities 2,817 (5,261 ) 16,144 Equity Method Investment EBITDA Adjustments 8,436 (8,729 ) 7,664 Other 52 9,332 (1,246 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 103,167 95,182 425,761 Less: Adjusted EBITDA Prior to Drop-Down and Simplification Transaction — 4,593 — Adjusted EBITDA Subsequent to Drop-Down and Simplification Transaction 103,167 90,589 425,761 Less: Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 8,315 17,202 32,835 Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP) 94,852 73,387 392,926 Add: Distribution from Equity Method Investments Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP 5,260 1,480 Less: Proportionate Share of Equity Method Investment EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP 13,087 (7,247 ) Cash Interest Paid 6,415 9,772 Maintenance Capital Expenditures 6,612 7,011 Distributable Cash Flow of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP) $ 73,998 $ 65,331 Distributions (Declared) $ 16,917 $ 62,004 Distribution Coverage Ratio (Declared) 4.4x 1.1x

Schedule 4 (Continued) Noble Midstream Partners LP Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Calculation of Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Net EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) December 31, 2020 Revolving Credit Facility, due March 9, 2023 710,000 Term Loan Credit Facility, due July 31, 2021 500,000 Term Loan Credit Facility, due August 23, 2022 400,000 Finance Lease Obligation 2,063 Total Debt 1,612,063 Less: Cash and Cash Equivalents 16,332 Net Debt 1,595,731 Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Net EBITDA 392,926 Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Months Adjusted Net EBITDA 4.1x

Schedule 4 (Continued) Noble Midstream Partners LP Reconciliations of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of 2021 GAAP Guidance to 2021 Non-GAAP Guidance (in millions, unaudited) 2021 Guidance Range Full Year Reconciliation from Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Net Income (GAAP) $ 155 - $ 185 Add: Depreciation and Amortization 105 110 Interest Expense, Net of Amount Capitalized 36 32 Proportionate Share of Equity Method Investment EBITDA Adjustments 92 101 Other 2 2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 390 430 Less: Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 30 35 Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noble Midstream Partners LP (Non-GAAP) $ 360 - $ 395

