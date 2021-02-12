SMFM Conference and Publications Highlight the Challenges and Complexities of Diagnosing and Managing Preeclampsia

Progenity applauds focus on preeclampsia biomarkers as it prepares for the launch of the Preecludia test

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, applauds the continuing focus of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) on the challenges of diagnosing and managing preeclampsia. Preeclampsia was the focus of this year’s President’s Workshop at the SMFM 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, co-hosted by the Preeclampsia Foundation.



The SMFM President’s Workshop highlighted the latest research in diagnosing and managing patients with preeclampsia. The session titled Gray Zone Preeclampsia confirmed and highlighted the challenges of diagnosing preeclampsia due to non-specific symptoms, overlap with other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and limited diagnostic tools. Other sessions focused on the promise of biomarkers and multi-omics as part of the ongoing research on preeclampsia.