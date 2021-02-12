SMFM Conference and Publications Highlight the Challenges and Complexities of Diagnosing and Managing Preeclampsia
Progenity applauds focus on preeclampsia biomarkers as it prepares for the launch of the Preecludia test
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products,
applauds the continuing focus of the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) on the challenges of diagnosing and managing preeclampsia. Preeclampsia was the focus of this year’s President’s
Workshop at the SMFM 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, co-hosted by the Preeclampsia Foundation.
The SMFM President’s Workshop highlighted the latest research in diagnosing and managing patients with preeclampsia. The session titled Gray Zone Preeclampsia confirmed and highlighted the challenges of diagnosing preeclampsia due to non-specific symptoms, overlap with other hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and limited diagnostic tools. Other sessions focused on the promise of biomarkers and multi-omics as part of the ongoing research on preeclampsia.
The SMFM publication, American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AJOG) also recently published an article by Redman, et.al., highlighting the complexity of preeclampsia, which is a syndrome involving multiple pathophysiological pathways. The authors stress there is an urgent need to understand the complex, multi-factorial pathways of preeclampsia at the cellular level, including biomarkers, to better characterize and manage patients.
The Preeclampsia Foundation, co-hosts of the SMFM President’s Workshop, issued a national call to action in October for the development of biomarker tests specific to the pathophysiology of preeclampsia due to this unmet need.
“We have heard very clearly from the SMFM, the Preeclampsia Foundation, and healthcare providers across the country, that new technology to evaluate risk for preeclampsia is urgently needed. We believe that biomarker testing is important, because complex syndromes require sophisticated solutions,” said Harry Stylli, PhD, CEO, chairman of the board, and co-founder of Progenity. “We are responding to these needs by preparing for launch of the Preecludia test, our novel preeclampsia biomarker assay. We look forward to announcing additional milestones throughout 2021 as we usher in a new era of risk assessment for preeclampsia.”
