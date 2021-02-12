 

LexaGene Announces Change in Management and Appoints New Member to the Board of Directors

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; OTCQB: LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, announces that Mr. Daryl Rebeck will resign from the Board and his position as the President of the Company effective February 15, 2021, and Stephen J. Mastrocola has joined LexaGene’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, states, “I’m immensely grateful to Daryl for being my partner and helping me found this company four years ago. I would like to thank him for all his hard work and leadership and wish him great success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Daryl Rebeck comments, “The pandemic has certainly presented some challenges for me to travel to the Beverly office while based outside of the country. I am confident that Jack and the current management team will continue to move the company forward. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at LexaGene, and the company has my continued support.”

As a board member, Mr. Mastrocola brings almost 40 years of accounting and auditing experience working with public and private companies. Mr. Mastrocola recently retired from Ernst & Young LLP (EY) after 19 years, where he was a senior assurance partner and led EY’s New England Assurance Practice for several years. Prior to EY, Mr. Mastrocola was an assurance partner at Arthur Andersen LLP. Through his 40-year career at leading auditing firms, he served primarily emerging and growth-oriented companies in the life science sector with products in medical devices and diagnostics. Mr. Mastrocola is a Certified Public Accountant with extensive experience in various financial transactions including IPOs, debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, revenue recognition, internal controls and corporate governance, including compliance matters. Mr. Mastrocola is also a member of LaunchPad Venture Group and serves on the Boards of Partners for Youth with Disabilities and the New England Aquarium.

Dr. Regan continues, “We are extremely excited to have Steve join our board. He brings strong leadership skills, a wealth of knowledge, and connections in the industry that will be critical for LexaGene to meet its growth goals in 2021 and beyond.”

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

10.02.21
LexaGene's MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
13.01.21
LexaGene Initiates Program to Identify UK and South African COVID Sequences

18.01.21
149
ist hier jemand investiert??????