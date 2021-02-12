Grünenthal successfully extends its term loan bank facilities

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal has announced the successful extension of its

existing EUR535 million term loan bank facilities. This amendment was conducted

in the broader context of the company's acquisition of the European rights

(excluding Spain and the UK) to the lipid-lowering medication CRESTOR(TM)

completed in February 2021. The term loan maturities are now aligned with

Grünenthal's Revolving Credit Facility maturity, which further extends its debt

maturity profile. More than 60 percent of Grünenthal's debt facilities now

mature in 2024 or later.



"By extending the maturity of our financing, we have gained additional

flexibility to further fund our growth strategy," says Fabian Raschke, Chief

Financial Officer of Grünenthal. "We will continue to explore opportunities to

further support our organic growth with targeted acquisitions, that fit our

EBITDA and cash flows accretive acquisition strategy."







