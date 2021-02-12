Grünenthal successfully extends its term loan bank facilities
Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal has announced the successful extension of its
existing EUR535 million term loan bank facilities. This amendment was conducted
in the broader context of the company's acquisition of the European rights
(excluding Spain and the UK) to the lipid-lowering medication CRESTOR(TM)
completed in February 2021. The term loan maturities are now aligned with
Grünenthal's Revolving Credit Facility maturity, which further extends its debt
maturity profile. More than 60 percent of Grünenthal's debt facilities now
mature in 2024 or later.
"By extending the maturity of our financing, we have gained additional
flexibility to further fund our growth strategy," says Fabian Raschke, Chief
Financial Officer of Grünenthal. "We will continue to explore opportunities to
further support our organic growth with targeted acquisitions, that fit our
EBITDA and cash flows accretive acquisition strategy."
Grünenthal's capital structure has enabled it to enter into a series of
acquisitions and partnerships in recent years. The company has signed
transactions with a total value of more than US$ 1.7 billion since 2016. These
include the global rights to Qutenza(TM) and the global (excluding Japan) rights
to Zomig(TM), as well as the European rights to Nexium(TM) and global (excluding
US and Japan) rights to Vimovo(TM), which is the biggest single investment in
the company's history.
"These transactions are vital building blocks to support Grünenthal's strategy
of generating deals that strengthen our financial performance and enable us to
reinvest in pain research," explains Fabian Raschke.
About Grünenthal
Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a
science-based, privately-owned pharmaceutical company, we have a long track
record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to
patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and
innovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts on
working towards our vision of a world free of pain.
Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 29
countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available in
more than 100 countries. In 2019, Grünenthal employed around 4,700 people and
achieved sales of EUR 1.4 bn.
