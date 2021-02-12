 

BioVaxys Announces Appointment of Corporate Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) ("BioVaxys" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that is has appointed Shmuel Farhi as Corporate Advisor to the Company. Mr. Farhi, founder and President of Farhi Holding Corporation, a company that owns more than four million square feet of properties across Ontario, Canada, is a prolific investor in the Canadian, American, and Israeli biotech industry.

James Passin, CEO of BioVaxys, stated, "BioVaxys is delighted to onboard the legendary billionaire developer, philanthropist, and biotech financier, Shmuel Farhi, as Corporate Advisor. We look forward to leveraging the deep business expertise of Shmuel, who is now one of BioVaxys's largest shareholders, as we continue to advance the clinical and commercial development of BVX-0320, BVX-0918A, and COVID-T."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

Based in VancouverBioVaxys Technology Corp., a British Columbia-registered biotechnology company, is a world leader in haptenized protein vaccines that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms as well as immuno-diagnostics.  The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed for ovarian cancer. Also in development is a diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common shares trade on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and are listed on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and US (OTC: LMNGF) markets.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, completion of the murine model study, regulatory approval for a Phase I study of its BVX-0320 Vaccine Candidate in humans and the overall development of BioVaxys' vaccines, including any haptenized SARS-Cov-2 protein vaccine. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

