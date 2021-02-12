 

Jefferies to Hold “Doing Good” Global Trading Day on February 26 to Support Organizations Focused on Diversity & Inclusion, COVID-19 Relief and the Sustainability and Protection of Our Environment

Jefferies announced today that it will hold a “Doing Good” Global Trading Day on Friday, February 26, 2021 to support accredited charities focused on advancing diversity and inclusion, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts and improving sustainability and the environment. The Jefferies “Doing Good” Global Trading Day offers investors around the world the opportunity to join these efforts by trading with Jefferies.

Specifically, Jefferies will donate 100% of net global trading commissions on February 26, for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm’s clients. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and all 3,922 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to these efforts. These contributions will be allocated to a broad array of qualified charities dedicated to these important initiatives.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies commented: “As we approach the one-year anniversary of the impact of Coronavirus on mankind, we at Jefferies are grateful to be so fortunate and we are excited to be able to contribute to so many important causes that are dear to our and our client’s hearts. Our “Doing Good" Global Trading Day will support organizations including those focused on diversity and inclusion, COVID-19 relief efforts and the sustainability and protection of our environment. Every one of us at Jefferies is looking forward to partnering with our clients, fellow employees and shareholders as we utilize Jefferies’ global platform for a day of giving back where it is most needed.”

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies’ Leucadia Asset Management division is a growing alternative asset management platform. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.



