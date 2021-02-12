HilltopSecurities Welcomes Brian Branigan to Fixed Income Capital Markets

Branigan has more than 27 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining HilltopSecurities, he worked with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey as vice president, where he established a whole loan trading platform for depository and non-depository clients. Before his time there, he served as vice president of fixed income institutional sales at Cantor Fitzgerald, where he established an SBA trading desk for housing and municipal investment products, and other fixed income securities.

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) announced today that Brian Branigan has joined its Fixed Income Capital Markets division in Memphis, Tennessee, as senior vice president of institutional sales.

“We’re proud to welcome Brian to HilltopSecurities,” said Senior Managing Director, Co-Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets A.J. Maggio. “The clients that our division’s trading and sales professionals serve encompass a wide range of sectors that require in-depth understanding and access to the capital markets. Brian’s talents will help us continue to coordinate and price suitable transactions tailored to the needs of our customers.”

“I’m honored to join a team that has a reputation for delivering high quality service and products,” said Branigan. “I look forward to leveraging HilltopSecurities’ wealth of resources, capabilities, and long-standing relationships to help deliver the best financial outcome for our clients.”

Branigan earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and history from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005053/en/