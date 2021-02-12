 

Ocular Therapeutix Announces Upcoming Presentation of Interim OTX-TKI Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 – Virtual Edition

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced its intention to present data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal diseases, at the upcoming Angiogenesis, Exudations, and Degeneration 2021 Meeting being held virtually on February 12-13th.

Details of Ocular’s Presentation are as follows:

TITLE: Intravitreal Hydrogel-Based Axitinib Implant (OTX-TKI) for the Treatment of Neovascular AMD: Phase 1 Trial Update
PRESENTER: Andrew A. Moshfeghi, MD, MBA, Associate Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology; Medical Director of the USC Roski Eye Institute; Director of Clinical Trials; Director of the Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship Program; and Director of the Medical Retina Fellowship Program
PRESENTATION DATE AND TIME: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET

“We are pleased to be presenting an update on OTX-TKI at the upcoming Angiogenesis meeting,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “OTX-TKI is an intravitral implant of axitinib delivered via injection, leveraging a new administration and mechanism of action for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and other retinal diseases. We are particularly encouraged with the interim data presented to date from the Phase 1 trial. The data support the product’s safety profile and signal its potential biological activity and durability in patients with wet AMD across the first two dose cohorts and a portion of the third dose cohort for up to six months or longer in some cases.”

The presentation can be accessed February 13th on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Ocular Therapeutix website.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension and OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Also, Ocular Therapeutix has recently filed a Phase 2-enabling investigational new drug application for OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Ocular Therapeutix Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Ocular Therapeutix Presents Interim Topline Data from the Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC in Patients with Primary Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension at the 10th Annual Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum

Ocular Therapeutix-ein kleiner Zock