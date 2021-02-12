 

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in February.

Ben Stas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference, beginning at 9:40 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 18, 2021.

Snehal Desai, Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference, beginning at 8:50 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Mr. Desai will participate in a virtual Water Panel at the RBC Global Environmental, Social and Governance Conference, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Mr. Desai will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Gabelli 31st Annual Pipe, Valve and Water Systems Symposium, beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The participants named above and Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in virtual group discussions listed. Each event, except the Baird 2021 Sustainability Conference, will be webcasted. Webcast registration and audio replay will be available on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website, https://aqua.evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.



