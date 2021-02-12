 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Barrington Cove, a New-Home Community in North Jacksonville, Priced from the $220,000s

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Barrington Cove, a new single-family home community in North Jacksonville. Barrington Cove is conveniently located off Interstate 295 and provides easy access to Interstate 95 for a quick commute to several major employment centers and downtown Jacksonville. The community is also just minutes away from Thomas Creek Wildlife Management Area, which offers a variety of recreational activities, including hiking, horseback riding, biking and hunting and is just 10 miles from Jacksonville International Airport. Residents will enjoy nearby shopping and dining options at River City Marketplace.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Barrington Cove, a new-home community in North Jacksonville, priced from the $200,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Barrington Cove showcase popular design characteristics like spacious lofts, gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,700 square feet. Barrington Cove also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Barrington Cove is a quaint community offering pond and wooded views and easy access to major highways for a short drive to downtown Jacksonville,” said Todd Holder, President of KB Home’s Jacksonville division. “As with other KB Home communities, Barrington Cove provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Barrington Cove sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $220,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



