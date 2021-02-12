 

Revance to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, February 22, 2021

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, February 22, 2021 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (855) 453-3827 for domestic callers, or (484) 756-4301 for international callers and reference conference ID: 1678310; or from the webcast link in the investor relations section of the company's website at: www.revance.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning February 22, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET to February 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and reference conference ID: 1678310. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

In light of reduced call center resources during this time of required social-distancing, Revance requests listeners not planning on participating in Q&A to listen to the live webcast rather than dialing in by phone.

About Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, including its next-generation neuromodulator product, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection. DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection combines a proprietary stabilizing peptide excipient with a highly purified botulinum toxin that does not contain human or animal-based components. Revance has successfully completed a Phase 3 program for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in glabellar (frown) lines and is pursuing U.S. regulatory approval. Revance is also evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in the full upper face, including glabellar lines, forehead lines and crow's feet, as well as in two therapeutic indications - cervical dystonia and adult upper limb spasticity. To accompany DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, Revance owns a unique portfolio of premium products and services for U.S. aesthetics practices, including the exclusive U.S. distribution rights to the RHA Collection of dermal fillers, the first and only range of FDA-approved fillers for correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, and the HintMD fintech platform, which includes integrated smart payment, subscription and loyalty digital services. Revance has also partnered with Viatris (formerly Mylan N.V.) to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX, which would compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance is dedicated to making a difference by transforming patient experiences. For more information or to join our team visit us at www.revance.com.

"Revance Therapeutics" and the Revance logo are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
Resilient Hyaluronic Acid and RHA are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.
BOTOX is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.



