 

Olympic Steel Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; Updates Time of Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.

As previously announced, the Company intends to release its 2020 fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens on February 25, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call with investors and analysts now starting at 9:00 a.m. ET that same day. Participating on the call will be Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. The call webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website – www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the call live, the webcast will be archived and available for replay.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 36 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olympic Steel Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; Updates Time of Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced the Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021, to shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Tikehau Capital Exceeds Target With €28.5bn in Assets Under Management at End-December 2020, ...
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Webcast Alert: Olympic Steel to Announce 2020 Fourth-Quarter Financial Results Before Market Opens on February 25, 2021