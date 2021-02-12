 

Bergman & Beving acquires Mila

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires Mila

Tools & Consumables, a division within Bergman & Beving, has today entered into an agreement to acquire the operations of Mila Aktiebolag.

Mila is a specialised supplier that develops and manufactures the market's most powerful and advanced headlamps for demanding conditions. User groups are among others the police and coast guard, as well as industry and craftsmen. The company has an annual turnover of approximately MSEK 2 and the business is operated from premises in Handen, located south of Stockholm.

"Mila will add interesting products that strengthen us within headlamps, which is a valuable addition to our existing lighting offer within Mareld Pro Lighting”, says Oscar Fredell, Head of Division Tools & Consumables. ”The main focus now will be to add distribution and sales to the already excellent product offering that Mila possesses.”

”I look forward to continuing to operate and develop the offer within headlamps that I believe have good chances to grow with Mareld's organisation behind”, says the seller Björn Reger.

The acquisition will be conducted as an asset deal and closing is expected to take place in March 2021. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 12 February 2021

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Pontus Boman, President and CEO, phone +46 10 454 77 00
Peter Schön, CFO, phone +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:00 CET on 12 February 2021.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 20 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 4 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

 

