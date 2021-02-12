Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
CONSTI PLC Managers Transactions on 12 February 2021 at 3.00 p.m.
Consti Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lähteinen, Pirkka
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Consti Plc
LEI: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JMXCC11CRJCS71_20210212135143_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000178256
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,500 Unit price: 12.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,500 Volume weighted average price: 12.25 EUR
CONSTI PLC
Further information:
Joni Sorsanen, CFO, Consti Plc, Tel. +358 50 443 3045
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.consti.fi
Consti is a leading Finnish company concentrating on renovation and technical services. Consti offers comprehensive renovation and building technology services and selected new construction services to housing companies, corporations, investors and the public sector in Finland’s growth centres. Company has four business areas: Housing Companies, Corporations, Public Sector and Building Technology. In 2020, Consti Group’s net sales amounted to 275 million euro. It employs approximately 1000 professionals in renovation construction and building technology.
Consti Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The trading code is CONSTI. www.consti.fi
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare