 

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (the “Company,” “we” or “BridgeBio”) announced today the pricing of a secondary public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $62.50 by selling stockholder KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. The selling stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. All shares are being sold by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds of the offering. The offering is expected to close on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager, and KKR Capital Markets LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-240147) that was previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing on July 28, 2020.

A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering are filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and, when available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus can be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1 866 471 2526, or by email at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

