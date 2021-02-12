Loncor Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce that, further to its January 22, 2021 and February 3, 2021 press releases, it has closed the balance of its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing"), such balance involving the issue of 3,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of Cdn$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of Cdn$1,750,000. This final tranche of the Financing, together with the Cdn$4,000,000 first tranche which was completed on February 3, 2021, results in total gross proceeds from the Financing of Cdn$5,750,000, an upsize of Cdn$750,000 from the Company’s original Cdn$5,000,000 Financing amount.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of Cdn$0.75 for a period of 12 months following the closing date of the issuance of the Units.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Financing for continued exploration and development of the Company’s Imbo Project (including finalizing the current drill program at the Adumbi gold deposit and, following this program, undertaking a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Adumbi and its neighbouring deposits) and for general corporate purposes.

At the Imbo Project, inferred mineral resources have already been delineated at the Adumbi deposit (28.97 million tonnes grading 2.35 g/t Au equivalent to 2.19 million ounces of gold), the Kitenge deposit (0.91 million tonnes grading 6.6 g/t Au equivalent to 0.19 million ounces of gold) and the Manzako deposit (0.77 million tonnes grading 5.0 g/t Au equivalent to 0.12 million ounces of gold).

The Company’s current drilling at Adumbi is at depth where grades are increasing and where the potential exists to significantly increase the current 2.19 million ounce inferred resource. At the satellite Kitenge and Manzako deposits, approximately four kilometres from Adumbi, mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike and further drilling will be undertaken at these two deposits, again with the potential to significantly increase the present mineral resources.