Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

Total consolidated assets at December 31, 2020 increased 23.2%, reaching $997.6 million compared to $809.7 million at December 31, 2019. Loan totals grew 13.0%, from December 31, 2019 levels of $562.9 million to $635.9 million. Deposits also increased totaling $838.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $182.5 million or 27.8 percent, as compared to year end 2019.

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) reported net income of $7,386,000 for 2020 compared to $8,622,000 for 2019. Earnings per share were $3.21 for 2020 compared to $3.74 for 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 net income was $2,024,000, or $0.88 per share, compared to $1,836,000, or $0.80 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Southern finished 2020 with solid financial performance despite the unique challenges presented by COVID-19,” commented John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., continuing, “Net income was a record for the fourth quarter, 10.2% higher than the previous fourth quarter high. Total assets, loans and deposits all expanded to new record highs at year end 2020.”

Castle continued, “While we have not identified any specific asset quality concerns, we have elected to increase provision expense and the allowance for loan losses through December 31, 2020 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

Southern provided $2.6 million for loan losses in 2020, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 of $7,789,000, or 1.22% of loans. This compared to a provision for loan losses of $225,000 for 2019, with an allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2019 of $5,184,000, or 0.92% of loans. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $5,000 for 2020 compared to net loan charge offs of $158,000 for 2019.

The return on average assets for 2020 was 0.82% compared to 1.09% for 2019. The return on average equity was 8.36% for 2020 compared to 11.21% for 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margins for 2020 and 2019 were 3.22% and 3.66%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability to successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,610 $ 68,723 Federal funds sold 231 265 Securities available for sale 208,380 123,436 Loans held for sale 1,691 1,171 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,789 - 2020 ($5,184 – 2019) 628,081 557,680 Premises and equipment, net 13,698 14,515 Accrued interest receivable 4,749 3,380 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 16,016 15,633 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 255 291 Other assets 11,441 11,200 TOTAL ASSETS $ 997,574 $ 809,716 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 220,786 $ 136,430 Interest bearing 617,512 519,332 Total deposits 838,298 655,762 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 20,083 15,401 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,561 12,553 Other borrowings 26,500 37,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 904,597 726,371 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 2,301,269 shares in 2020

(2,314,878 shares in 2019) 5,748 5,781 Additional paid-in capital 15,416 15,521 Retained earnings 67,741 62,484 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 4,362 (52 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (290 ) (389 ) Total shareholders’ equity 92,977 83,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 997,574 $ 809,716





condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,202 $ 7,151 $ 28,377 $ 28,265 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 33 295 314 1,482 Securities: Taxable 643 698 2,482 2,185 Tax-exempt 185 105 645 621 Total interest income 8,063 8,249 31,818 32,553 Interest expense: Deposits 800 1,331 4,025 5,128 Other 246 336 1,116 1,299 Total interest expense 1,046 1,667 5,141 6,427 Net interest income 7,017 6,582 26,677 26,126 Provision for loan losses 350 75 2,600 225 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,667 6,507 24,077 25,901 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 334 494 1,373 2,003 Trust fees 513 544 2,048 2,085 Net gains on loan sales 636 246 2,389 683 Earnings on life insurance assets 98 97 383 443 ATM and debit card fee income 394 393 1,543 1,460 Net securities gains - - - 366 Other 236 133 642 615 Total non-interest income 2,211 1,907 8,378 7,655 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,157 3,589 14,580 13,828 Occupancy, net 352 331 1,519 1,384 Equipment 300 335 1,180 1,205 Printing, postage and supplies 84 105 386 428 Telecommunication expenses 89 123 451 426 Professional and outside services 423 540 1,532 1,617 Software maintenance 400 338 1,552 1,565 ATM expenses 138 187 578 570 Other 497 650 1,888 2,224 Total non-interest expense 6,440 6,198 23,666 23,247 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,438 2,216 8,789 10,309 Federal income tax provision 414 380 1,403 1,687 NET INCOME $ 2,024 $ 1,836 $ 7,386 $ 8,622 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.88 $ 0.80 $ 3.21 $ 3.74 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.88 0.80 3.21 3.74 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.23 0.92 0.91

