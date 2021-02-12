BlueRush Announces Completion of $5 Million Private Placement of Units
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service company,
is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing the (the “Offering”). Including the final tranches, the Company has
raised gross proceeds of $5 million through the issuance of 47,619,046 units (a “Unit” or “Units”) of the Company at $0.105 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i)
one (1) common share of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the
Company at a price of $0.18 per share until the date that is thirty-six (36) months. The expiry of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time following the four (4) month
anniversary of the issuance of the warrant and prior to the expiry date of the warrants if the volume weighted average price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange
(the “Exchange”) is greater than $0.22 for any twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may, within ten (10) business days, accelerate the expiry date
of the warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced warrant term whereupon the warrants will expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of such press release.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid registered dealers and finders (i) an aggregate cash commission of $375,370, and (ii) non-transferable compensation options to purchase 3,574,952 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months.
Two officers of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate amount of $19,425 for 185,000 Units. The Interim CFO was one of the officers who participated in the Offering accordingly such transaction is a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 since none of the securities of the Company are listed on a stock exchange specified in section 5.5(b) thereof. The transaction is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.
0 Kommentare