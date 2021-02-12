 

BlueRush Announces Completion of $5 Million Private Placement of Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service company, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing the (the “Offering”).‎ Including the final tranches, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $5 million through the issuance of 47,619,046 units (a “Unit” or “Units”) of the ‎Company at $0.105 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) one (1) common share of ‎the ‎ ‎Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant ‎‎entitles ‎the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company ‎at a price of $0.18 ‎per ‎share ‎until the date that is thirty-six (36) months. The expiry of the warrants may be ‎accelerated by the Company at any time ‎following the four (4) month ‎anniversary of the issuance of ‎the warrant and ‎prior to the expiry date of the warrants if the volume weighted average price of the ‎common shares of the Company on ‎the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is greater ‎than $0.22 ‎for any twenty (20) ‎consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may, within ten (10) ‎‎‎business days, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by issuing a press ‎release announcing the ‎reduced ‎warrant term whereupon the warrants will ‎expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of ‎such press ‎release‎.‎

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid registered dealers ‎and finders (i) an aggregate cash commission ‎of $375,370, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase 3,574,952 common shares of the ‎‎Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months.‎

Two officers of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate amount of $19,425 for 185,000 Units. The Interim CFO was one of the officers who participated in the Offering accordingly such transaction is a “related ‎‎party transaction” as ‎defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ‎‎(“MI 61-‎‎101”). The transaction is exempt ‎from the formal ‎valuation ‎requirements of MI 61-101 since none ‎of the securities of the Company are listed on a ‎stock ‎exchange specified in ‎section 5.5(b) thereof. The transaction is exempt ‎from the minority ‎‎shareholder approval requirements ‎of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transaction was agreed to, ‎neither ‎the fair ‎market value of the transaction nor ‎the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, ‎‎insofar as it ‎involves interested parties, exceeded 25% ‎of the Company’s market capitalization.‎

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlueRush Announces Completion of $5 Million Private Placement of Units TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service company, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
Training for Success: Trupanion Reveals Jedi Mind Tricks for New Pet Parents
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Spineway Expansion in Asia