BlueRush Announces Completion of $5 Million Private Placement of Units

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. (“BlueRush” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BTV), an emerging personalized video Software as a Service company, is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing the (the “Offering”).‎ Including the final tranches, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $5 million through the issuance of 47,619,046 units (a “Unit” or “Units”) of the ‎Company at $0.105 per Unit. Each Unit consists of (i) one (1) common share of ‎the ‎ ‎Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant ‎‎entitles ‎the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company ‎at a price of $0.18 ‎per ‎share ‎until the date that is thirty-six (36) months. The expiry of the warrants may be ‎accelerated by the Company at any time ‎following the four (4) month ‎anniversary of the issuance of ‎the warrant and ‎prior to the expiry date of the warrants if the volume weighted average price of the ‎common shares of the Company on ‎the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is greater ‎than $0.22 ‎for any twenty (20) ‎consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may, within ten (10) ‎‎‎business days, accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by issuing a press ‎release announcing the ‎reduced ‎warrant term whereupon the warrants will ‎expire on the 20th calendar day after the date of ‎such press ‎release‎.‎



In connection with the Offering, the Company paid registered dealers ‎and finders (i) an aggregate cash commission ‎of $375,370, and (ii) non-‎transferable compensation options to purchase 3,574,952 common shares of the ‎‎Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months.‎

Two officers of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate amount of $19,425 for 185,000 Units. The Interim CFO was one of the officers who participated in the Offering accordingly such transaction is a “related ‎‎party transaction” as ‎defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ‎‎(“MI 61-‎‎101”). The transaction is exempt ‎from the formal ‎valuation ‎requirements of MI 61-101 since none ‎of the securities of the Company are listed on a ‎stock ‎exchange specified in ‎section 5.5(b) thereof. The transaction is exempt ‎from the minority ‎‎shareholder approval requirements ‎of MI 61-101 since, at the time the transaction was agreed to, ‎neither ‎the fair ‎market value of the transaction nor ‎the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction, ‎‎insofar as it ‎involves interested parties, exceeded 25% ‎of the Company’s market capitalization.‎