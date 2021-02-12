Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån and FlexLife as of 1 April 2021.

The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.





