NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
12 February 2021
Company Announcement number 14/2021
Result of Realkredit Danmark's auctions of bonds in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the auctions for the refinancing of FlexLån and FlexLife as of 1 April 2021.
The auction results of the mortgage covered bonds are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
