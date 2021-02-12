 

Vistin Pharma ASA Invitation to Q4 2020 conference call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 14:30  |  53   |   |   

Oslo, Norway, 12 February 2020

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday 19th of February 2021. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 19th of February at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in Norwegian.

The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 3067548
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c6wg4zco


****


For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com





