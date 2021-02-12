Vistin Pharma ASA Invitation to Q4 2020 conference call
Oslo, Norway, 12 February 2020
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday 19th of February 2021. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on Friday 19th of February at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in Norwegian.
The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Telephone conference:
Confirmation Code:........ 3067548
International Dial-In:........ +44 (0) 2071 928338
Norway, Oslo:................ +47 21563015
United States, New York: +1 6467413167
Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c6wg4zco
For further information, please contact:
Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
alexander.karlsen@vistin.com
