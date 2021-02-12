 

Assure to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference February 16-19, 2021. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on February 17th at 1:00 p.m. ET with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. Register for the webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/39974
  • 33rd Annual ROTH Conference March 15-17, 2021. This gathering is expected to include thousands of institutional, private equity, venture capital, family office and high net-worth investors engaged in the small and mid-cap space. Assure management will be meeting with investors at the conference.
  • Planet MicroCap Showcase Investor Conference April 20-22, 2021. This event brings together promising companies with influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for company presentations and one-on-one meetings. Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger is scheduled to present on April 21st at 1:00 p.m. ET with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. Register for the webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40053

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to: the expected attendees of the conferences and the Company’s ability to meet with the attendees. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the expected attendees may not attend one or more of the conferences; the Company may not meet with the targeted investors at the conferences the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general, and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact
Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations
Assure Holdings Corp.
1-720-287-3093
Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com

John Farlinger, Chief Executive Officer
Assure Holdings Corp.
1-604-763-7565
John.Farlinger@assureiom.com




