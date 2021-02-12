 

Allied Announces Closing of $600 Million Green Bond Offering

12.02.2021, 14:20  |  64   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN)(“Allied”) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of series H senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 1.726% per annum and mature on February 12, 2026. The Debentures were offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. DBRS Limited and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. provided Allied with credit ratings of “BBB” with a “Stable” trend and “Baa2”, respectively, relating to the Debentures. The Debentures were sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated February 5, 2021 to Allied’s base shelf prospectus dated November 19, 2019.

The Debentures are Allied’s inaugural Green Bond issuance under its previously announced Green Financing Framework, which is available on Allied’s website at https://www.alliedreit.com/company/esg/.

Allied intends to allocate the net proceeds of the offering to fund the financing and/or refinancing of eligible green projects (“Eligible Green Projects”) as described in the Allied Green Financing Framework (the “Framework”). Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of the offering to Eligible Green Projects, Allied intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (a) to redeem in full its $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.934% series B senior unsecured debentures due November 14, 2022 (the “Series B Debentures”), (b) to repay a first mortgage in the amount of $150 million secured by 700 de la Gauchetière West, Montréal, (c) to repay certain amounts drawn on Allied’s unsecured credit facility, and (d) for general trust purposes. The net proceeds will ultimately be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with the Framework.

Although Allied intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering as described herein, it will not be an Event of Default under the Series H Indenture if Allied fails to do so.

The redemption of the Series B Debentures is expected to be completed on February 16, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) pursuant to a notice of redemption distributed to holders of the Series B Debentures dated February 5, 2021. The Series B Debentures will be redeemed effective on the Redemption Date at a price equal to $1,051.82 per $1,000 principal amount of Series B Debentures plus accrued and unpaid interest to the Redemption Date totaling $1,519,709.59. The aggregate redemption price payable by Allied on the Redemption Date is approximately $159,292,710.

