Conformis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $85 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFMS) today announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 80,952,381 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.05 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $85 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Conformis intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development costs, sales and marketing costs, clinical studies, manufacturing development, the acquisition or licensing of other businesses or technologies, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures.

The securities described above are being offered by Conformis pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-237351) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be available on the website of the SEC and may also be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at equityprospectus@opco.com or by calling (212) 667-8055.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Conformis has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Conformis and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.