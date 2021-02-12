 

Surgical Imaging Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 14:30  |  65   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Surgical Imaging Market by Technology (Image Intensifier C-arms, Flat Panel Detector C-arms), Application (Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries), End User ( Hospital, Surgery Center) - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, is expected to reach 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Surgical Imaging Market"

99 - Tables
33- Figures
141 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210534462

The major factors driving the growth of this surgical imaging systems market include the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the high cost of systems is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Surgical Imaging Market includes Tier I and II vendors GE Healthcare (UK), Siemens AG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), and Ziehm Imaging (Germany) among others. The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the business to a certain extent. Companies are delaying the purchase of capital expenditure due to current pandemic situation which has led to cash crunch situation for the end users of surgical imaging

The image intensifier technology segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Surgical Imaging Market has been segmented into image intensifier C-arms and FPD C-arms. The image intensifier C-arms segment commanded the largest share of 75.1% of the market in 2019. However, the FPD C-arms segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the large installed base, low price and low maintenance costs of this systems.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surgical Imaging Market worth $2.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Surgical Imaging Market by Technology (Image Intensifier C-arms, Flat Panel Detector C-arms), Application (Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries, Neurosurgeries, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Thrombocytopenia Market to Exhibit CAGR of 4.69% for the Study Period of 2018-2030, Backed by ...
Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses
FCC Catalyst Market Worth $ 3.41 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Growing Sales of E-vehicles to Influence Growth of the Bearing Market during the Tenure of 2020-2030: TMR
Safer medical devices with Picosun's antimicrobial ALD coatings
OS Maps launches in Australia to help people to get outside
Sosei Heptares Operational Highlights and Consolidated Results for the 12 Months ended 31 December ...
Spezia Calcio Announces the Acquisition of the Club by The Platek Family
Sputnik V authorized in 26 countries
Acast: Year-end report 2020 - Continued high growth
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Digital Lending Platform Market Size To Be Valued At $15.3 Billion By 2026 Owing To Rising Emphasis ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods