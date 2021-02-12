Infinity Announces Pricing of $80 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 21,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $3.80 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be $79.8 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,150,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

Infinity intends to use net proceeds from the offering for the continued clinical development of eganelisib, for general corporate purposes and for working capital.

The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230258) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2019, the base prospectus contained therein and a prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered has been filed with the SEC. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.