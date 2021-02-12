 

Intelsat Files Plan of Reorganization with the Support of Key Creditor Groups

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 14:36  |  54   |   |   

Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ), operator of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure, today announced that it has obtained the support of key creditor constituencies on the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring that would reduce the Company’s debt by more than half – from nearly $15 billion to $7 billion – and position the Company for long-term success.

The Company is filing a proposed Plan of Reorganization in its Chapter 11 proceedings pending before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, accompanied by an explanatory Disclosure Statement. The Plan, which has been the subject of extensive negotiations with the Company’s creditors and resolves a multitude of complex issues among them, has the support of holders of approximately $3.8 billion of the Company’s funded debt. These supporting creditors have executed a Plan Support Agreement that binds their support for the Company’s Plan. Intelsat looks forward to continuing to engage with all stakeholders to gain additional support for its Plan across the capital structure.

The Company is requesting a hearing on March 17, 2021 to seek Court approval of the Disclosure Statement and establish procedures to solicit votes on the Plan.

Intelsat announced on May 13, 2020 its decision to undertake a financial restructuring process to position the Company for long-term success and allow for the business to emerge with a strengthened balance sheet to complement its strong operating model already in place. Today’s filings and the significant consensus already achieved on the Plan pave the way for the Company’s emergence from the Chapter 11 proceedings in the second half of 2021.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding Intelsat’s financial restructuring is available at Intelsatonward.com. Court filings are available at https://cases.stretto.com/intelsat, by calling the Company’s claims agent, Stretto, at (855) 489-1434 (toll-free) or (949) 561-0347 (international), or by emailing intelsatinquiries@stretto.com.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, PJT Partners is serving as financial advisor, and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as restructuring advisor to the Company.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Imagine here, with us, at www.intelsat.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intelsat Files Plan of Reorganization with the Support of Key Creditor Groups Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ), operator of the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure, today announced that it has obtained the support of key creditor constituencies on the terms of a comprehensive financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Tikehau Capital Exceeds Target With €28.5bn in Assets Under Management at End-December 2020, ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update