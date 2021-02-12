 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces it has changed the date and time of its previously announced earnings release and conference call for fourth quarter 2020.  The Company will now announce results one day earlier than previously scheduled on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 17, 2021.  Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In:  844-776-7840
International Dial-In:  661-378-9538
Conference ID:  8399473

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kyje3zzw

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT February 17, 2021 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT February 24, 2021.

Replay Dial-In:  855-859-2056
International Dial-In:  404-537-3406
Conference ID:  8399473

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show. 

CONTACT: Ron Mills
VP of Finance and Investor Relations
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com



