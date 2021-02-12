Safe-T Group Launches Breakthrough Residential Proxies Network to Support the Multibillion Dollar Sneaker Resale Market

The static residential proxy network is based on the deployment in a large number of residential Internet Service Providers (ISPs) worldwide that Safe-T will package into an effective proxy solution, providing over 100,000 potential customers with the best access to sneaker releases and maximize success in the purchase of high demand items within the sneaker resale market.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, has launched a new residential network for the multibillion-dollar sneaker resale market. The new product is the first synergy realization of the recent acquisition made by Safe-T. It utilizes the unique and advanced network capabilities of Safe-T's business Internet Protocol (IP) proxy platform and its consumer IP proxy solutions.

The new product is a breakthrough in residential proxies, as it solves many of the historical challenges with residential networks. It eliminates the need to have a bandwidth limit and creates a dedicated static IP for each user. The end result is a highly effective proxy, that will remain stable during heavy traffic and will save customers from additional bandwidth charges.

"We are excited to launch the first product that implements synergies between these two different IP proxy solutions. Our IP proxy platform is used by various business verticals, one of which is the sneaker resale market. We believe that the new residential network product is one of many possible offerings that can open our unique platform for additional business segments,” said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T.

