 

Conversion Labs to Become Life MD with Launch of New Concierge Telehealth Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

Company Completes $14 Million Unregistered Private Placement with Strategic Institutional Investors to Support Nationwide Launch of New Telehealth Service Offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will change its name to Life MD on February 22, followed by the official launch of its subscription-based primary care and concierge services offering designed to positively transform all aspects of a patient’s healthcare.

“We see our new name reflecting our evolution and expansion from a branded telemedicine products company into a leading provider of end-to-end concierge telehealth services,” stated company co-founder and CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Life MD expresses our desire to have a deeper connection to the daily lives of our patients who desire more convenient and on demand access to healthcare, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.”
        
Life MD will offer virtual on-demand access to highly qualified licensed physicians across all 50 states. Its mobile-first interface will be powered by the company’s proprietary Veritas MD digital health platform, providing a seamless integration between doctors, patients, medical information, and pharmacy. Patients will be intelligently and dynamically paired with the right physician based on the patients’ needs, goals and lifestyle.

“Our vision is to dramatically improve the healthcare experience of our patients with highly personalized care, akin to having a doctor in the family,” added Schreiber. “Life MD represents an important and valuable opportunity to support the long-term health of our patients by fostering longitudinal relationships that create better health and well-being.”

To support the nationwide rollout of Life MD and further expand the company’s telehealth pipeline, Conversion Labs has completed a $14 million unregistered private placement at $23 per share with certain individual and institutional investors. BTIG, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Stefan Galluppi, company co-founder and chief technology officer, commented: “As one of the earliest and largest players in the telemedicine space, we have been able to capitalize on the major paradigm shift in healthcare created by advancements in digital health technology and increasing widespread customer demand for virtual healthcare services.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Conversion Labs to Become Life MD with Launch of New Concierge Telehealth Services Company Completes $14 Million Unregistered Private Placement with Strategic Institutional Investors to Support Nationwide Launch of New Telehealth Service OfferingsNEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin