Conversion Labs to Become Life MD with Launch of New Concierge Telehealth Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc . (NASDAQ: CVLB), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, will change its name to Life MD on February 22, followed by the official launch of its subscription-based primary care and concierge services offering designed to positively transform all aspects of a patient’s healthcare.

“We see our new name reflecting our evolution and expansion from a branded telemedicine products company into a leading provider of end-to-end concierge telehealth services,” stated company co-founder and CEO, Justin Schreiber. “Life MD expresses our desire to have a deeper connection to the daily lives of our patients who desire more convenient and on demand access to healthcare, prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.”



Life MD will offer virtual on-demand access to highly qualified licensed physicians across all 50 states. Its mobile-first interface will be powered by the company’s proprietary Veritas MD digital health platform, providing a seamless integration between doctors, patients, medical information, and pharmacy. Patients will be intelligently and dynamically paired with the right physician based on the patients’ needs, goals and lifestyle.

“Our vision is to dramatically improve the healthcare experience of our patients with highly personalized care, akin to having a doctor in the family,” added Schreiber. “Life MD represents an important and valuable opportunity to support the long-term health of our patients by fostering longitudinal relationships that create better health and well-being.”

To support the nationwide rollout of Life MD and further expand the company’s telehealth pipeline, Conversion Labs has completed a $14 million unregistered private placement at $23 per share with certain individual and institutional investors. BTIG, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.



Stefan Galluppi, company co-founder and chief technology officer, commented: “As one of the earliest and largest players in the telemedicine space, we have been able to capitalize on the major paradigm shift in healthcare created by advancements in digital health technology and increasing widespread customer demand for virtual healthcare services.”