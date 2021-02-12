 

GreenBox POS Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

12.02.2021, 14:30  |  50   |   |   

GreenBox is working with Visa to deliver the next innovation in payments

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions today announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa. By joining Fast Track, GreenBox is able to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.   Through Visa Fast Track and working with Visa Fast Track partners, GreenBox will be issuing a co-branded Visa card and enabling direct push-to-card payments.

GreenBox operates a private and proprietary blockchain payment platform that offers security and data privacy, as well as enhanced fraud protection and rapid speed to settlement. Serving as the settlement engine for financial transactions, GreenBox’s blockchain technology is a distributed ledger that uses digitally encrypted keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within GreenBox’s private ecosystem. The speed and security of the platform allows GreenBox to log immense volumes of immutable transactional records in real time.

Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program provides companies like GreenBox the ability to access Visa’s growing partner network, and experts who can provide guidance in helping them get up and running in the most efficient way possible. Learn more about Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program at https://Partner.Visa.com.

"Our partnership with Visa marks another important step aligned with our goal to help move society towards cashless, secure payments where digital currency can be moved anywhere at any time,” said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS. “Being able to issue payment credentials and send near real-time payments across the Visa network significantly enhances our payment solutions offering.”

“By joining Visa’s Fast Track program, exciting Fintechs like GreenBox POS gain extraordinary access to Visa experts, technology, and resources,” said Terry Angelos, SVP and Global Head of Fintech, Visa. “Fast Track lets us provide new resources that rapidly growing companies need to scale with efficiency.”

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, helping to reduce fraud and improve the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set out in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Mark Schwalenberg
MZ Group - MZ North America
312-261-6430
GRBX@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us 




Wertpapier


