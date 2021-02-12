 

Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the announcement of the death of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) CEO Sheldon Adelson, the casino industry lost its biggest opponent towards online gaming. With Adelson's passing, his company sits at a crossroads, potentially finally making the same serious leap that its peers have made over the last few years—and embracing online gambling once and for all. But as new states, such as Michigan and Virginia, are added to the roll call of jurisdictions that allow online gaming, many brick-and-mortar casinos are looking towards smart technology developers with turnkey solutions to make their transitions, such as Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS), and GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Over the past year, online gaming tech providers Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) have been consistently onboarding casinos from all over the world through their wholly-owned subsidiary Oryx Gaming. So far in 2021, the company expanded its footprints into Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and most recently in Serbia where the regulated online gambling market has exploded at a CAGR of 82% in recent years, through a partnership with MerkurXtip.

"By partnering with ORYX we are now able to offer our customers a substantial library of top-notch gaming content via a single integration," said Nenad Aleksic, Head of IT at MerkurXtip. "ORYX's gaming content has gained a strong following in Serbia and beyond and we are thrilled to have added it to our online casino and enhance our offering."

Prior to the entry into Serbia, ORYX Gaming notched its second deal with a German online sports betting and casino operator, Betway.

"Seeing the array of premium content from ORYX become available to our customers is the result of hard work and close collaboration," said Paul Adkins, Marketing and Operations Director at Betway. "It's great news for everyone involved and we're sure that it's the start of a relationship that will be a huge success."

Through licenses in multiple jurisdictions, Bragg Gaming Group now has access to several markets, including Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, and other areas.

Within the majority of ORYX's deals, their partners gain the right to use ORYX's player engagement tools and data services available via ORYX Hub. These player engagement tools include free spins, tournaments, and leaderboards.

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
$4.3 Billion in Bets Placed on Super Bowl LV
09.02.21
GAN Announces Successful Super Bowl and Patent License with Existing Customer
05.02.21
Bragg Gaming Group Interview to Air on Bloomberg International
04.02.21
Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Becomes MerkurXtip’s Exclusive Aggregator Partner in Serbia
01.02.21
GAN Adds the Seneca Gaming Corporation to its Growing List of Simulated Gaming Clients
01.02.21
Bragg Gaming Supports Google’s Increased Access to Online Gaming
29.01.21
Bragg Gaming Debuts in Czech Republic and Slovakia with SYNOT Group Brands
28.01.21
Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting to Surge as Major Leagues Return to Play
28.01.21
Bragg Gaming Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
27.01.21
Bragg Gaming Starts Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
5
Spielcasions attraktiv - wenn es wieder los geht! Insbesondere Las Vegas Sands
16.01.21
121
BRAGG Gaming (TSX-V: BRAG) : 2020 Umsätze bis zu Euro 38 Millionen!!! Aktie komplett unterbewertet
31.08.20
3
Bragg-Gaming Aktie
17.04.20
5
Bragg Gaming Group - nächste Tenbagger-Chance ???