 

Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 14:45  |  34   |   |   

The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2021 include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005100/en/

  • Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $34.2 billion. Core net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $33.1 billion.
  • Total client assets were $6.76 trillion as of month-end January, up 67% from January 2020 and up 1% compared to December 2020.(1)
  • New brokerage accounts were 1,095 thousand in January, up over 200% from January 2020 and up 75% compared to December 2020.(1)
(1)

Year-over-year comparisons are affected by the recent close of the TD Ameritrade acquisition on October 6, 2020

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 30.5 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.5 million banking accounts, and $6.8 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2021. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com.

TD Ameritrade, Inc. and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc. are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Charles Schwab Corporation. TD Ameritrade is a trademark jointly owned by TD Ameritrade IP Company, Inc. and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

The Charles Schwab Corporation Monthly Activity Report For January 2021
 

2020

2021

Change
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Mo. Yr.
Market Indices (at month end)

 

 

 

Dow Jones Industrial Average

28,256

 

25,409

 

21,917

 

24,346

 

25,383

 

25,813

 

26,428

 

28,430

 

27,782

 

26,502

 

29,639

 

30,606

 

29,983

 

(2%)

 

6%

Nasdaq Composite

9,151

 

8,567

 

7,700

 

8,890

 

9,490

 

10,059

 

10,745

 

11,775

 

11,168

 

10,912

 

12,199

 

12,888

 

13,071

 

1%

 

43%

Standard & Poor’s 500

3,226

 

2,954

 

2,585

 

2,912

 

3,044

 

3,100

 

3,271

 

3,500

 

3,363

 

3,270

 

3,622

 

3,756

 

3,714

 

(1%)

 

15%

Client Assets (in billions of dollars)

 

 

 

Beginning Client Assets

4,038.8

 

4,051.6

 

3,862.8

 

3,496.9

 

3,778.3

 

4,009.0

 

4,110.1

 

4,278.0

 

4,489.7

 

4,395.3

 

5,878.5

 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

 

 

 

Net New Assets (1)

20.9

 

24.4

 

27.9

 

15.3

 

97.5

 

24.6

 

11.2

 

20.0

 

20.0

 

1,596.9

 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

(45%)

 

64%

Net Market (Losses) Gains

(8.1

)

(213.2

)

(393.8

)

266.1

 

133.2

 

76.5

 

156.7

 

191.7

 

(114.4

)

(113.7

)

510.4

 

209.0

 

33.7

 

 

 

 

Total Client Assets (at month end)

4,051.6

 

3,862.8

 

3,496.9

 

3,778.3

 

4,009.0

 

4,110.1

 

4,278.0

 

4,489.7

 

4,395.3

 

5,878.5

 

6,421.0

 

6,691.7

 

6,759.6

 

1%

 

67%

Core Net New Assets (2)

20.9

 

24.4

 

27.9

 

15.3

 

17.6

 

13.7

 

2.7

 

20.0

 

20.0

 

25.6

 

32.1

 

61.7

 

34.2

 

(45%)

 

64%

Receiving Ongoing Advisory Services (at month end) (3)

 

 

 

Investor Services

336.8

 

323.2

 

291.5

 

309.9

 

339.8

 

345.2

 

355.6

 

366.8

 

361.2

 

425.3

 

457.1

 

471.8

 

472.4

 

-

 

40%

Advisor Services (4)

1,773.2

 

1,694.0

 

1,531.3

 

1,647.9

 

1,711.7

 

1,747.5

 

1,818.5

 

1,900.5

 

1,870.1

 

2,505.5

 

2,715.7

 

2,828.3

 

2,840.6

 

-

 

60%

Client Accounts (at month end, in thousands)

 

 

 

Active Brokerage Accounts

12,431

 

12,521

 

12,736

 

12,866

 

14,007

 

14,107

 

14,220

 

14,311

 

14,393

 

29,013

 

29,202

 

29,629

 

30,534

 

3%

 

146%

Banking Accounts

1,403

 

1,411

 

1,426

 

1,439

 

1,448

 

1,463

 

1,480

 

1,493

 

1,486

 

1,496

 

1,504

 

1,499

 

1,518

 

1%

 

8%

Corporate Retirement Plan Participants

1,732

 

1,726

 

1,721

 

1,696

 

1,714

 

1,716

 

1,712

 

1,715

 

1,722

 

2,072

 

2,045

 

2,054

 

2,069

 

1%

 

19%

Client Activity

 

 

 

New Brokerage Accounts (in thousands) (5)

167

 

159

 

283

 

201

 

1,250

 

201

 

206

 

202

 

184

 

14,718

 

430

 

626

 

1,095

 

75%

 

N/M

Client Cash as a Percentage of Client Assets (6)

11.3%

12.0%

15.1%

14.3%

14.0%

13.6%

13.0%

12.5%

12.8%

13.4%

12.4%

12.3%

12.2%

(10) bp

 

90 bp

Derivative Trades as a Percentage of Total Trades

12.0%

11.5%

7.0%

10.2%

12.2%

10.6%

13.1%

13.8%

14.5%

20.5%

19.4%

18.9%

17.4%

(150) bp

 

540 bp

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund

 

 

 

Net Buys (Sells) (7,8) (in millions of dollars)

 

 

 

Large Capitalization Stock

845

 

(178

)

984

 

(693

)

(768

)

(1,254

)

(2,536

)

(1,422

)

(1,360

)

(935

)

4,454

 

3,693

 

(1,604

)

 

 

 

Small / Mid Capitalization Stock

(314

)

(531

)

(954

)

151

 

(401

)

(1,063

)

(1,476

)

(441

)

(497

)

(753

)

2,431

 

2,293

 

1,841

 

 

 

 

International

1,360

 

132

 

(2,116

)

(2,207

)

(1,953

)

(1,580

)

(773

)

230

 

370

 

168

 

2,110

 

4,112

 

4,330

 

 

 

 

Specialized

762

 

397

 

333

 

2,059

 

1,512

 

1,020

 

1,505

 

906

 

115

 

215

 

1,985

 

3,777

 

3,667

 

 

 

 

Hybrid

615

 

(257

)

(4,790

)

(860

)

(518

)

(97

)

(769

)

(124

)

(12

)

(553

)

(402

)

359

 

407

 

 

 

 

Taxable Bond

5,714

 

3,830

 

(23,142

)

1,642

 

5,469

 

9,215

 

7,314

 

7,680

 

5,734

 

5,904

 

4,825

 

10,004

 

10,922

 

 

 

 

Tax-Free Bond

1,481

 

1,066

 

(5,229

)

(242

)

805

 

1,710

 

1,297

 

1,648

 

1,123

 

861

 

1,131

 

2,165

 

2,679

 

 

 

 

Net Buy (Sell) Activity (in millions of dollars)

 

 

 

Mutual Funds (7)

2,684

 

(565

)

(34,382

)

(3,863

)

(564

)

1,768

 

(147

)

2,568

 

757

 

(2,260

)

2,832

 

6,336

 

5,713

 

 

 

 

Exchange-Traded Funds (8)

7,779

 

5,024

 

(532

)

3,713

 

4,710

 

6,183

 

4,709

 

5,909

 

4,716

 

7,167

 

13,702

 

20,067

 

16,529

 

 

 

 

Money Market Funds

1,911

 

1,312

 

(1,233

)

8,465

 

4,833

 

(5,673

)

(9,039

)

(5,614

)

(6,627

)

(4,021

)

(5,908

)

(7,332

)

(5,248

)

 

 

 

Selected Average Balances (in millions of dollars)

 

 

 

Average Interest-Earning Assets (9,10)

279,437

 

278,966

 

317,850

 

353,018

 

361,814

 

373,986

 

379,521

 

384,690

 

392,784

 

442,119

 

466,677

 

482,394

 

517,306

 

7%

 

85%

Average Bank Deposit Account Balances (10,11)

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

132,030

 

162,315

 

163,463

 

167,980

 

3%

 

N/M

(1)

October 2020 includes an inflow of $1.6 trillion related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. July 2020 includes an inflow of $8.5 billion related to the acquisition of Wasmer, Schroeder & Company, LLC. June 2020 includes an inflow of $10.9 billion from a mutual fund clearing services client. May 2020 includes an inflow of $79.9 billion related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company. 

(2)

Net new assets before significant one-time inflows or outflows, such as acquisitions/divestitures or extraordinary flows (generally greater than $10 billion) relating to a specific client. These flows may span multiple reporting periods.

(3)

Beginning in December 2020, AdvisorDirect assets are presented as Investor Services. In Decmeber 2020, $46.5 billion and $50.4 billion for October and November, respectively, were reclassed from Advisor Services to Investor Services.

(4)

Excludes Retirement Business Services.

(5)

October 2020 includes 14.5 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of TD Ameritrade. May 2020 includes 1.1 million new brokerage accounts related to the acquisition of the assets of USAA’s Investment Management Company.

(6)

Schwab One, certain cash equivalents, bank deposits, third-party bank deposit accounts, and money market fund balances as a percentage of total client assets.

(7)

Represents the principal value of client mutual fund transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary funds. Includes institutional funds available only to Investment Managers. Excludes money market fund transactions.

(8)

Represents the principal value of client ETF transactions handled by Schwab, including transactions in proprietary ETFs.

(9)

Represents average total interest-earning assets on the company's balance sheet.

(10)

October 2020 averages reflect a full month of Schwab balances and 26 days of TD Ameritrade balances following the acquisition closing on October 6, 2020. Calculating the consolidated daily average from the closing date onwards would result in Average Interest Earning Assets and Average Bank Deposit Account Balances of $450,004 million and $157,414 million, respectively.

(11)

Represents average TD Ameritrade clients’ uninvested cash sweep account balances held in deposit accounts at third-party financial institutions.
N/M - Not meaningful

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of January 2021 include: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Tikehau Capital Exceeds Target With €28.5bn in Assets Under Management at End-December 2020, ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Schwab Issues Statement About Recent Trading Activity
27.01.21
Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
19.01.21
Schwab Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $.57 GAAP, $.74 Adjusted (1), Bringing Full-Year Results to $2.12 and $2.45, Respectively
15.01.21
Schwab Introduces Two Custom-Built Variable Annuities That Are Among the Lowest Cost on the Market