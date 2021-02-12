 

FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.



