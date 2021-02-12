NanoXplore Announces Closing of $46 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and which included Paradigm Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Cormark Securities Inc. (together, the " Underwriters ").

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 10,000,000 Common Shares from treasury (the “ Common Shares ”), at a price of $4.00 per Common Share (the “ Offering Price ”), and the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option of 1,500,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,000,000 (the " Offering ").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its battery initiatives, debt reduction, sales and marketing of graphene and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada.

In a separate transaction that was completed concurrently with the Offering, Mr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, sold to Martinrea International Inc., the principal shareholder of NanoXplore, 1,000,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds of $4,000,000 to Mr. Nazarpour (the “Concurrent Sale”).