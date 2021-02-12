 

NanoXplore Announces Closing of $46 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.02.2021, 14:48  |  60   |   |   

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering of 10,000,000 Common Shares from treasury (the “Common Shares”), at a price of $4.00 per Common Share (the “Offering Price”), and the exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option of 1,500,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and which included Paradigm Capital Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Cormark Securities Inc. (together, the "Underwriters").

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for its battery initiatives, debt reduction, sales and marketing of graphene and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares were offered by way of short form prospectus in all of the provinces of Canada.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report to be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the foregoing matters, please see the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or contact the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation at the below coordinates.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

In a separate transaction that was completed concurrently with the Offering, Mr. Soroush Nazarpour, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, sold to Martinrea International Inc., the principal shareholder of NanoXplore, 1,000,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds of $4,000,000 to Mr. Nazarpour (the “Concurrent Sale”).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NanoXplore Announces Closing of $46 Million Bought Deal Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
FLOW TRADERS Q420 RESULTS
POET Technologies Completes C$15 Million Private Placement
GeoVax Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Bought Deal Offering
Yamana Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Impressive Technical Study ...
Shareholder Updates: Premier Products Group, Inc. Enters into Talks With the City Of Port Lavaca, Texas for Waterfront ...
Norsk Hydro: Fourth quarter 2020 - Delivering 2020 improvement program, strong cash generation
ING posts 4Q2020 net result of €727 million, FY2020 net result of €2,485 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin