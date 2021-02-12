 

MatchCraft Leverages Yelp to Offer Expanded Customer Engagement Opportunities for Local Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

Creator of leading digital ad platform, AdVantage, releases new feature for creating and managing Yelp Ads

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, the leading platform for selling and managing digital marketing campaigns at scale, recently introduced its latest integration: Yelp Ads. By partnering with Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, we're able to bring this new offering to clients to serve as an additional traffic source for local business advertisers to reach customers.

www.matchcraft.com

The integration of Yelp Ads into the AdVantageTM platform enables reseller and agency partners to offer their advertisers expanded access to new inventory and an extensive audience with high purchase intent. A single point of entry for provisioning and managing Yelp campaigns alongside paid search, social and display campaigns offers efficiency of scale. Merchant advertisers gain access to customers when they are looking to connect with a business and benefit from the added ability to view cross-channel performance reporting.

"As advertising resellers strive for efficiencies in their media buying workflows, we're thrilled that Yelp has been integrated into the MatchCraft AdVantage platform," said Chad Richard, senior vice president, business and corporate development at Yelp. "This integration will enable MatchCraft advertisers to reach Yelp's high-intent audience which trusts our content to inform their purchasing decisions. Through this integration, buyers can leverage AdVantage to seamlessly include Yelp into their broader strategic digital media buys." 

"We are excited to add another inventory channel in the lineup of Social, Search and Display options for our partners and their local merchant advertisers," said Sandy Lohr, CEO, MatchCraft. "The addition of Yelp inventory into our suite of solutions opens up previously untapped access to potential customers. The addition not only opens new inventory sources, it provides a scalable solution for driving maximum return on ad spend."

MatchCraft welcomes the opportunity to discuss the addition of Yelp Ads to our suite of locally focused advertising tools. Schedule a demo with us or get directly in touch with our SVP of Business Development, Brad Petersen, at +1 888 502-7238. We look forward to learning more about your digital marketing needs and how we may be a match for you to scale your business with the efficiencies and performance of our AdVantageTM platform.

About MatchCraft
MatchCraft provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantageTM helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India, and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, MatchCraft on LinkedIn or visit www.MatchCraft.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1437654/MatchCraft___Yelp.jpg

 



