 

Kellogg Company Donates $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Initiative

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 15:00  |  31   |   |   

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today that Kellogg is donating $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative.

Kellogg’s donation is part of a “Feed the Love” campaign, which is being promoted across Albertsons stores during the month of February. Like Kellogg, Albertsons Cos. is committed to the continued fight against hunger through its foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative which is working to eradicate hunger in America.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Kellogg Co!
Long
Basispreis 53,21€
Hebel 13,59
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 61,22€
Hebel 12,52
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We value our partnership with Albertsons Cos. and initiatives like this are a key part of our aspiration towards Kellogg Company’s vision of a good and just world, where people are not just fed but fulfilled,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg Company U.S. Chief Customer Officer. “We are proud to contribute to the important work Albertsons Cos. is doing as we collectively fight against hunger.”

“We’re thankful that Kellogg, with its trusted brands, extensive consumer reach and powerful reputation, has partnered with us in our work to eradicate hunger in America,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, President and Executive Director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. “Kellogg’s generous donation will help provide food for so many people struggling with food insecurity.”

The funds will be distributed to local food banks in areas where Albertsons Cos. operates stores.

Albertsons Cos. has a long-standing commitment to hunger relief. In the last five years, the company and its foundation have donated more than $2 billion in product to food banks and other hunger relief agencies, expanding their standing as one of the biggest retail supporters of hunger relief in the country. These donations were in addition to hundreds of tons of food contributed through local and regional food drives. For more information about Albertsons Cos.’ commitment to hunger relief, please visit here.

Feeding people in need has long been a cornerstone of Kellogg Company’s corporate responsibility initiatives. The partnership with Albertson’s contributes to Kellogg’s Better Days global commitment to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Since 2015, we’ve donated 2.4 billion servings of food to people facing hunger and reached 3.2 million children through feeding programs. To learn more about Kellogg’s hunger relief efforts, please visit here.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles, Cheez-It, Special K, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Eggo, Mini-Wheats, Kashi, RXBAR, MorningStar Farms and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg’s Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Kellogg für 48€ ..
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kellogg Company Donates $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Initiative Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today that Kellogg is donating $120,000 to Albertsons Companies Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors initiative. Kellogg’s donation is part of a “Feed the Love” campaign, which is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on ...
Tikehau Capital Exceeds Target With €28.5bn in Assets Under Management at End-December 2020, ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
Top-Aktien für Februar
28.01.21
Vergiss Bitcoin, Tesla und Plug Power. Diese Aktien sind besser!
25.01.21
Albertsons Companies Joins Beyond the Bag Initiative
21.01.21
LYNX: Kellogg: 4% Dividende. Jetzt zuschlagen?
20.01.21
Achtung, Investoren: Zwei amerikanische Konsumwerte als solide Dividendenlieferanten!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
25
Kellogg für 48€ ..