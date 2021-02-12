Voya Launches First-of-Its-Kind ‘Retiree Menu’ with the ABA Retirement Funds Program

The new Retiree Menu comes at a time when a significant amount (94%) of Americans with a retirement plan believe having a long-term view for their investments is important or extremely important. 1 For those individuals in the Program nearing or in retirement, the menu will provide a suite of investment options more aligned with their objectives such as growing their account balance, and protecting their capital.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today a new, first-of-its-kind “Retiree Menu” for retirement plan participants within the ABA Retirement Funds Program (Program), a member benefit established nearly 60 years ago by the American Bar Association. Voya, as the retirement plan recordkeeper, and the Program worked together to launch a unique experience for plan participants who are nearing or in retirement, providing individuals with custom investment opportunities.

“Working together with the Program, we look forward to providing this new and first-of-its-kind offering to plan participants. Over the past year, it’s become more apparent than ever that market uncertainty can have an amplified effect on pre-retirees and retirees who might otherwise be concerned about their hard-earned nest egg,” said Ginger Brennan, head of ABA Retirement Program for Voya Financial. “As these challenges remain, innovations such as the Retiree Menu will become increasingly important when it comes to supporting the needs of these workers. Ensuring individuals are well planned — and well invested — can help create a path to a comfortable retirement that is truly aligned to one’s unique goals and investment strategies.”

The Retiree Menu encourages participants to remain within the Program’s retirement savings plan offering, providing access to custom investment solutions to those nearing and in retirement — the same investment options and meaningful tools and resources that they have been accustomed to throughout their working years. These include Voya’s recently launched budgeting tool, myOrangeMoney interactive, educational participant website and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience.

As part of the new offering, the menu also includes a “Retiree Toolbox” to help individuals prepare for a more secure financial future in retirement. The toolbox offers tools, as well as resources for the Program participants, including Social Security guidance, a retirement planning guide and additional retirement education. Additionally, individuals will also have access to hands-on support from a financial professional through BeReady Advisor*, providing important advice tailored to their own situation to make informed decisions about one’s retirement.