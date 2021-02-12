 

Marchex to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results on March 2, 2021

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), a leading provider of conversational analytics and solutions that connects the voice of the customer to your business, announced today that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, on March 2, 2021 at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (https://www.marchex.com/about-us/press/).

Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 2, 2021 to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/financial-information/quarterly-results), where an archived version of the webcast will also be available two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company, its financial information, and its business.



