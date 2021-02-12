ModivCare Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on February 16, 2021

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company’s President and CEO, Daniel Greenleaf, will ring the Nasdaq closing bell, alongside the Company’s team, virtually on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET in celebration of the Company’s rebranding on January 6, 2021.

“Last month we rebranded to ModivCare, reflecting our organization’s focus on providing supportive care solutions that elevate the patient experience, enable greater access to care by addressing the social determinants of health, reduce costs, and drive positive health outcomes,” commented Daniel Greenleaf, President and CEO of ModivCare. “It is an honor to be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of our leadership team and dedicated team members, who strive every day to fulfill our purpose: Making Connections to Care.”

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company, which provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

